Republicans Remind Taxpayers How Much Biden Is Costing Them on Tax Day

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Apr 18, 2022 3:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

As Ronald Reagan once quipped, "Republicans believe every day is the Fourth of July, but the Democrats believe every day is April 15," Tax Day in most years. In 2022, Tax Day falls on April 18, and Republicans on Capitol Hill are eager to remind the American people that Democrats love celebrating the collection of Americans' hard-earned income while continuing their insistence that they need more to fund their woke agenda. 

Missouri's Rep. Jason Smith pointed out in a Twitter thread that President Biden's "build back better" budget and agenda would make Tax Day even worse next year if Democrats are able to limp its policies across the finish line. 

Others, such as Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, had Tax Day reminders that were short, sweet, and to the point:

Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado highlighted the Democrats' never-enough strategy of increasing taxes through the vague "fair share" argument that fails to ever put a specific number on what percentage of a person's income they believe the federal government is entitled to.

Providing one of his usual updates on federal government's waste of Americans' money, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul highlighted a few such programs that are sure to infuriate those paying tax bills on Monday. For example, more than $800K spent by the National Institutes of Health for research on the sexual habits of quails that are high on cocaine, $1.5 million spent by the National Science Foundation trying to make tomatoes taste better, and nearly $90 million worth of irrigation equipment bought by the United States Agency for International Development and given to Afghan farmers...of which just 2.7 percent was ever used.

Several Republicans in Congress also highlighted President Biden's often-quoted but disingenuous claim that Americans making less than $400,000 per year wouldn't pay a penny more in taxes under his administration — and the fact that inflation that's hit 40-year highs under Biden means all Americans are paying thousands more for necessary goods and services this year. 

And, if you're one of the millions of Americans who had less than satisfactory interactions with the IRS this tax season, Rep. Drew Ferguson of Georgia pointed out that President Biden has been trying to hire tens of thousands of new IRS agents — not to help Americans figure out the exceedingly convoluted tax code or catch up on the backlog, but to monitor Americans' bank accounts.

