Oh, So This Is the White House Excuse for Kamala Breaking COVID Protocol

In Monday's White House briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was again asked about members of the Biden administration failing to follow the "science" and federal guidelines, namely Vice President Kamala Harris at the event to celebrate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Observers noted that Harris appeared in a video shot in the Oval Office with President Biden, Judge Jackson, and others on April 8th without a mask in sight. But on Friday, Psaki told the press that Harris was wearing a mask indoors because of her "close contact" with her communications director who tested positive for COVID on April 6th. The CDC dictates that those in Harris' situation "[w]ear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days any time you are around others inside your home or in public. Do not go to places where you are unable to wear a well-fitting mask."

The contradiction between what the White House said and what Harris actually did is predictable. But when asked about Harris' decision to flaunt the White House's precious "science" and ignore the guidance from the Biden-Harris administration's own experts, Jen Psaki had one of her more laughable excuses to offer: "It was an emotional day."

Jen Psaki says that Kamala Harris wasn't wearing a mask indoors because "it was an emotional day, it was a historic day." pic.twitter.com/t0ndBM8uSI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 11, 2022

Ah, so science only applies on non-emotional and non-historic days? Got it. Harris was said to be masking up indoors, but then she got caught breaking COVID protocol. It makes total sense from the people who demonized millions of Americans for choosing not to go along with what the experts (the ones Biden administration officials often ignore) said.

Last week, Harris was also caught not wearing a mask while presiding over the U.S. Senate's vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Psaki said on April 8th that Harris breached the official edict because she was doing something "important." Then, as now, Psaki's excuse is flimsy and laughable, the result of being so tied to COVID protocols that they're now bending over backwards to try and explain why the Biden administration is, like everyone, tired of its rules and guidelines.

PSAKI: Kamala Harris "has been wearing a mask inside.”



DOOCY: “She wasn’t wearing a mask yesterday at the Senate.”



PSAKI: “She was playing an important role in confirming...the first black woman to the Supreme Court.” pic.twitter.com/ft1ZIktQy2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 8, 2022

The Biden administration's hypocrisy — like that from many other Democrats who hollered about following "the science" only to cast it aside when it proved inconvenient — is staggering but nonetheless unsurprising at this point. The only thing that waffles more than CDC guidance is Democrats' commitment to following their edicts.