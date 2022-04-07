Iran

Democrat Members of Congress Break Ranks with Biden to Oppose Iran Deal

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Apr 07, 2022 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Democrat Members of Congress Break Ranks with Biden to Oppose Iran Deal

Source: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

This week, more than one dozen Democrat members of Congress sounded the alarm on the Biden administration's attempts to return the United States to a revived version of the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that allowed the Iranian regime to enrich itself while continuing its role as the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism.

The Democrats breaking rank with President Biden are led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, who noted in a Wednesday press conference that "If Iran has proven anything, it is that they can’t be trusted...they have failed on their commitments every step of the way."

Gottheimer further highlighted the foolhardy decision by the Biden administration to have the Russian government — the same one Biden has stated is committing war crimes in Ukraine — act as a negotiator and apparent enforcer on the new Iran deal.

"It has been reported under this proposed deal that Russia will be the de facto judge of compliance," Gottheimer noted. "This will occur without any oversight mechanisms. Are we seriously going to let a war criminal, Vladimir Putin, be the guarantor of this deal?" he asked of the Biden administration's contradictory positions toward Russia. 

At the same press conference, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) added “The old JCPOA did not work and any new deal that does not wholly prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is unacceptable." 

“To separate the idea of nuclear weapons from all the terrorist activities that are going on is the definition of insanity," added Rep. Donald Norcross (D-NJ). “When [Iran’s] lips are moving, they are lying. They have given us nothing to indicate that has changed," he said.

Rep. Juan Vargas (D-CA) pointed out that the first nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration in which Biden was vice president had "an absolutely fatal flaw" in that it allowed Iran to maintain its equipment that is necessary to build a nuclear weapon and was only prohibited from using centrifuges to enrich uranium for 15 years.

These members of Congress join other Democrat Representatives Vincent Gonzalez (TX), Dean Phillips (MN), Haley Stevens (MI), Tom Suozzi (NY), Brendon Boyle (PA), Darren Soto (FL), Jim Costa (CA), Susan Lee (NV), Jared Golden (ME), and Grace Meng (NY) in their opposition to the Biden administration's attempt to reenter a nuclear deal with Iran. 

Along with these members of Biden's own party, 49 Republicans in the Senate previously warned Biden that any nuclear deal with Iran must be approved by Congress. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Hey, Biden. Care to Explain This 'Aye' Vote in 1994?
Spencer Brown
Democratic Gov. Whitmer Sues To Protect Abortion Rights
Madeline Leesman
Gov. Abbott: Texas is Going to Send Busloads of Illegal Immigrants Straight to the US Capitol
Guy Benson
The Calm Before the Storm: Migrants in Mexican Border Town Can't Wait Until Title 42 Is Removed
Julio Rosas
Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Removal of Title 42
Katie Pavlich
Hundreds of Biden Bank Transactions Marked 'Concerning'
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular