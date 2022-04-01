House Democrats Block American Energy Again

Democrats in the House of Representatives blocked Republican efforts to move ahead with consideration of the American Energy Independence from Russia Act on Thursday that would have reopened U.S. energy projects to combat the rising cost of fuel caused by the Biden administration's anti-fossil fuel agenda.

218 Democrats voted against considering the proposal offered on the House floor by Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-MN), defeating the House GOP's plan for the fourth time and stopping the Republicans' plan to to bring relief to Americans who saw gas prices hit their all-time average high in March.

The legislation offered by Republicans would have green-lit the Keystone XL pipeline project, stripped restrictions on liquified natural gas exports, jumpstarted oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters, protected energy development from further attacks by President Biden, and required plans to replenish oil drawn from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Speaking on the House floor Thursday, House Republicans made the case for the legislation initially drafted by Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Bruce Westerman (R-AR).

"We should restart construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline, overturn Biden's energy leasing moratorium, and expedite permits for pipelines and natural gas exports," said Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). "We need the American Energy Independence from Russia Act."

"Biden continues to wage war on our domestic oil and gas industry that provides sustainable, reliable energy to the American people," said Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK). "This week, Biden doubled down his attack by releasing a budget that includes an astonishing $45 billion in tax hikes on the American energy producers."

"In his budget, President Biden has chosen to put solar panels ahead of natural gas, he has chosen to put windmills ahead of coal, he has chosen the Green New Deal ahead of Pennsylvanians," noted Rep. John Joyce. "Now, the president has decided to recklessly release oil from our strategic reserves without a concrete plan to refill them."

Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN) pointed out that, "Instead of turning to America's own energy sector to meet our energy needs, this administration is asking countries like Iran and Venezuela to compensate for the ban on Russian imports and ignoring America's energy producers. In doing so, they are prioritizing oil produced by dictators over American energy producers who support jobs and businesses here at home," he added.

"This is a self-imposed tax on all Americans. For those of us that have come from energy producing states, we know we can do better," reminded Rep, Blake Moore (R-UT). "It's past time we get back to what we were doing in 2019 when the United States was a net-exporter of energy — It's better for our economy and our environment when we produce domestically. In Utah we understand this because we do this," Moore said.

This fourth attempt by Republicans to restart American energy projects and push back on Biden's agenda to end fossil fuels was blocked by 218 Democrats according to Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's office.