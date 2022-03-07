Dems Start Making Excuses for Midterm Losses... By Insulting Hispanic Voters

The midterm elections are still eight months away but Democrats are already laying the groundwork to make excuses for losses as the writing on the wall suggests Joe Biden's party is headed to the woodshed in November.

In an NBC News piece on Americano, the "nation’s first Spanish-language conservative network" launching on satellite radio this week, Marc Caputo began constructing a narrative to allow Democrats to blame losses among Hispanic voters on "disinformation," a story fed by flailing Democrats in Florida that insults Hispanic voters' intelligence and smears conservatives. Pretty standard fare for the mainstream media's Democrat lapdogs:

The network, called Americano, arrives during a crucial inflection point in U.S. politics, as more Hispanic voters show signs of drifting right and Democrats continue to sound the alarm about Spanish-language right-wing disinformation on social media and local radio, particularly in Miami, which is also Americano’s home base.

A Democrat pollster quoted in the NBC News piece warned that "those concerned about the disinformation problem harming Democrats' chances with Hispanics, this is a Defcon 1 moment," and Democrats "should worry."

Yet this feigned worry over disinformation was missing during four-plus years of disinformation about the Russia collusion hoax and a litany of other Democrat-planted stories that the rest of liberal media — including mainstream Spanish-language outlets — happily parroted. Univision's Jorge Ramos has engaged in selective reporting that dishonestly depicted migrant caravans headed to Biden's open border. And what about Robert Francis O'Rourke who decided to rename himself? "Beto" is just more Dem disinformation.

And yet Democrats are pretending that the launch of a conservative Spanish-language network is somehow beyond the pale of what should be acceptable — likely because to them, it is unacceptable for minorities to be conservative:

Ahead of the Tuesday broadcast, Democrats in Florida raised concerns publicly and privately that the programming would contribute to the spread of misleading claims targeted at Spanish-speakers that skyrocketed during the pandemic and the 2020 campaign. Americano’s founder and CEO, Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo, bristled at the notion that the privately funded network is going to purvey disinformation or misinformation, and accused Democrats of trying to cancel speech they don’t like. "They’re scared. And they should be,” Garcia-Hidalgo said of Democrats in an interview. "Democrats took Hispanics for granted for too long, and no one thought to create a home for us in conservative media. There is an appetite for this. You see it on social media. You see it in elections."

Garcia-Hidalgo is right about the election consequences of Democrats taking Hispanic voters for granted and pursuing policies that are unpalatable within their communities. As the NBC News story explains, President Trump increased his share of the Hispanic vote in Florida in 2020. Anyone with two brain cells to rub together knows that this was the result of Trump's strong opposition to big government tyranny and effective policies to make life better for hardworking Americans. But Democrats, unwilling or unable to admit that they're losing voters as a result of their own policies, blamed Republican gains in Hispanic communities on disinformation in 2020 and they're already setting themselves up to use the same lazy and insulting line after apparently imminent losses in 2022.

"To Democrats’ surprise, they can no longer take the Hispanic vote for granted," Republican National Committee Communications Director Danielle Alvarez told Townhall. "Democrats’ failed policies on the border, crime, COVID-19, and education are out-of-touch with the Hispanic community. The RNC’s permanent ground game and multimillion dollar investments are ensuring we are engaging with Hispanic communities across the country every day to earn their votes," Alvarez added of the RNC's investments that include Hispanic community centers in Laredo, Milwaukee, Doral, San Antonio, McAllen, Houston, Las Vegas, and Allentown.

Recent polls show flagging approval for President Biden and his party among Hispanic voters. In January, Quinnipiac found that just 28% of Hispanic voters approve of Joe Biden’s job performance and a CBS/YouGov poll showed Biden's approval among Hispanic voters dropped 13 points since April.