Governor DeSantis Shares 'Positive Update' on Wife's Cancer Treatment

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis shared a "positive update" on his wife Casey's health in a video released Thursday afternoon:

"After going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer-free," DeSantis announced.

"All of you who have had thoughts and prayers that have been given to my family and my wife — thank you for doing that — it's lifted her spirits, it's made a tremendous difference," he continued. 

"For all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now, you can overcome this," DeSantis encouraged. "I know it's very difficult, but my wife is proof-positive. If you wound back six or seven months, this is exactly the type of news that we had hoped for," he added.

"She still has more to do, but I'm confident she's going to make a full recovery," DeSantis said of his wife. "Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers and God bless you all."

Casey DeSantis responded, saying "there are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free," adding "to those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong."

In December, First Lady DeSantis shared the story of how she learned she had cancer during an event focused on her husband's investment in cancer research:

