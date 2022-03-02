Virginia
Twitter Isn't Real: Youngkin Wallops Biden on Popularity in Virginia

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Mar 02, 2022 3:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber

Unsurprisingly, the leftists raging online about how terrible they think Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is for restoring freedom to the Commonwealth aren't representative of Virginians. 

New polling from Roanoke College shows that a majority of Virginians approve of the job Youngkin is doing after two months of delivering on his campaign promises. What's more, Youngkin's approval among Virginians is nine points higher than President Biden, signaling more trouble for Virginia Democrats running in the approaching November midterms.

The poll reported that "approval of President Joe Biden’s job is at a low, 41% with 53% disapproving, since he took office" while "Glenn Youngkin registers a 50% approval rating while 41% disapprove." 

When asked about general feelings about their political leaders, 46 percent of Virginians have a favorable view of their new governor while 42 percent hold an unfavorable view. Meanwhile just 43 percent view Biden favorable while 52 percent view Biden unfavorably — "the first time in the Roanoke College Poll where a majority of Virginians have an unfavorable view of Biden."

Respondents also were more likely to say that Virginia is on the right path (47 percent) than to say the United States is headed in the right direction (29 percent).

Despite Democrats' caterwauling about Youngkin's campaign pledge and day-one actions to roll back executive mandates on masking and vaccination, Roanoke College found that 51 percent of Virginians approve of Youngkin's handling of the pandemic. Another win for a free Virginia. 

