Twitter Isn't Real: Youngkin Wallops Biden on Popularity in Virginia

Unsurprisingly, the leftists raging online about how terrible they think Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is for restoring freedom to the Commonwealth aren't representative of Virginians.

New polling from Roanoke College shows that a majority of Virginians approve of the job Youngkin is doing after two months of delivering on his campaign promises. What's more, Youngkin's approval among Virginians is nine points higher than President Biden, signaling more trouble for Virginia Democrats running in the approaching November midterms.