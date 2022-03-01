Biden Says 'American Diplomacy Matters' After Destroying U.S. Credibility Abroad

In his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden broached the topic of American diplomacy in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and claimed that "American diplomacy matters" even though that institution and practice has fallen apart in barely more than one year of Biden's tenure in the White House.

"Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos," Biden said. "They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising," he said.

"That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War 2," Biden continued. "The United States is a member along with 29 other nations. It matters. American diplomacy matters," Biden declared.

The message may be true — that weakness in the face of hostile foreign nations only invites more hostility toward the United States and the free world — but Biden is the worst and perhaps most unqualified person in the House chamber to make this point.

President Biden knew from early on in his administration that Vladimir Putin had ambitions to take Ukraine. He knew at least three months before Putin's forces invaded Ukraine that Russia was planning on attempting to topple the Ukrainian government by force. We know as much due to the revelation that the Biden administration was begging China to intervene on Ukraine's behalf and tell Putin not to invade. Biden's plan backfired, China played the United States, and Moscow and Beijing now have an even cozier relationship.

Biden didn't make Putin pay a price for his escalating aggression toward Ukraine so, as Biden claimed to understand in his address, Russia caused more chaos. And still Biden hasn't stopped importing Russian oil.

On Biden's point that "American diplomacy matters," his administration has done nearly everything they can to make American diplomacy irrelevant. From his first day in office when he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline — thereby handing more power to America's foes — Biden has weakened America's standing on the world stage.

His unilateral decision to withdraw from Afghanistan angered the allies the United States had fought alongside for two decades. So much so, that British Parliament voted to hold President Biden in contempt for "dishonour."

Not too long after the conclusion of his disastrous and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan that left Americans behind Taliban lines and displayed more weakness, Biden snubbed the French and signed a nuclear submarine deal with Australia. President Biden so angered America's oldest ally that President Macron recalled France's ambassador and called Biden's decision "unacceptable," "brutal," and a "stab in the back."

At the same time of all these foreign fracases, Biden's crew has been negotiating, supposedly in good faith, a new version of the Iran nuclear deal while the evil regime continues work toward realizing its nuclear ambitions. The Biden administration has admitted that Iran is playing a delay game while getting increasingly closer to having enough fissile material for a bomb — albeit one without a vehicle to carry it to a target as of yet — but it keeps indulging the madmen of Iran because diplomacy, or something.

If Biden really meant it when he said "American diplomacy matters," he wouldn't have made America weaker by limiting our independence. He wouldn't have taken unilateral action against long-standing allies. He wouldn't have snubbed our oldest ally. And he certainly wouldn't be tip-toeing around state sponsors of terror to make deals that would only enrich terrorist organizations and further threaten the United States and her allies.