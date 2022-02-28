More Than 500,000 Flee Ukraine as Border Crossing Wait Times Top 24 Hours

More than 500,000 individuals have fled Ukraine in the week since Russia began its onslaught — one that's become stymied by Ukraine's military and everyday citizens — according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

The latest counts as of Monday morning show the largest number of people fleeing Ukraine going to Poland, with more than 280,000 crossing into Ukraine's western neighbor since Russia's invasion began. That number is in addition to more than 80,000 who fled to Hungary, while Moldova, Romania, and Slovakia each have seen more than 30,000 individuals cross their border in search of safety.

The surge of refugees have turned border crossings into slow-moving queues that have driven up wait times to exit Ukraine. According to the United States Embassy in Kyiv, those seeking refuge outside of Ukraine face at least 24 hours of waiting and as many as 36 hours.

1/4 Wait times remain well over 24 hours at border crossing points into Poland and Moldova (except Mamaliga–Criva). If travelers departing Ukraine have the ability, we recommend they redirect to border control points with Slovakia (<12hrs), Romania (<20, except Siret), & Hungary. pic.twitter.com/rQlB1lzWln — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) February 28, 2022

The Embassy also warned that Russian forces have been indiscriminate and merciless in their attacks on civilians as Putin's army grows frustrated with the lack of progress made in light of Ukraine's military effectiveness and citizens' brave resistance.