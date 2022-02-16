Biden's Education Secretary Jumps on Rake with Tweet About Smiling Students

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, or more likely some comms staffer, demonstrated just how tone-deaf the Biden administration can be when it comes to dealing with masking guidance and America's students.

As part of the Education Department's "#LoveTeaching" social media campaign, Cardona has been sharing thoughts on different themes the Biden administration has prioritized in its misguided education agenda. On Tuesday, the theme was "Tremendous Tuesday" and included a challenge to, "tell a 6-word story that describes why you #LoveTeaching."

Already cheesy, but it gets worse. Cardona, the cabinet secretary in the middle of multiple controversies including caving to union pressure to keep students out of school for months too long and then still in masks when they were allowed to return to in-person learning tweeted that he loves teaching because of "The smile on a student's face." Yes, really.

Today’s #LoveTeaching theme is “Tremendous Tuesday” where we are challenged to tell a 6-word story that describes why you #LoveTeaching. Mine is:



The smile on a student's face. — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) February 16, 2022

The man who has been a key player within the Biden administration and a voice for keeping students out of schools and then masked up when they finally returned says he loves teaching because of something America's teachers likely haven't seen in years.

Needless to say, Cardona's stomp-on-rake take that mocks the pain and struggles students have been forced to endure did not go unnoticed by parents and lawmakers.

Are you effing kidding me? What smile? My daughter’s teachers have never seen her dimples.



This is so perverse it has to be cruelty. https://t.co/n6KuVasLMD — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) February 16, 2022

I mean. Help me out here.



Hacked?



Trolling?



Oblivious?



Depraved?



How is this tweet even possible???? https://t.co/6kkZ5e0Fll — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 16, 2022

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) pointed out the obvious and called for the Biden administration and school officials to "unmask our kids," as did Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA).

Their smiles are still covered up!



UNMASK OUR KIDS! https://t.co/Ck9j8bElFu — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) February 16, 2022

Have you seen a kid's smile in the past two years? Unmask our kids. https://t.co/EXSWKUbL4E — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) February 16, 2022

As Nikki Haley's Stand for America pointed out, Cardona was one of the Biden administration's loud voices pushing for student mask mandates that have hidden the smiles Cardona claimed make him love teaching.

When it comes to students and smiles, the only one we've seen lately is Stacey Abrams' grin:

You can't make this up!



Stacey Abrams - maskless in a classroom, full of masked kids.



North Carolina school bureaucrats - calling for two-year-olds to learn mask compliance, instead of learning letters & numbers. pic.twitter.com/N3QhHaI2J4 — Pat McCrory (@PatMcCroryNC) February 6, 2022

Cardona, of course, cares little about how his tone-deaf tweet comes off to American parents or students — or even teachers who want to see their students' faces again. If the Biden administration cared about how Americans felt about such things, they wouldn't continue forcing young children to wear masks in class.