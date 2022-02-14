The Biden Administration Is Really Bad at Celebrating Valentine's Day

It's February 14th, Valentine's Day, and love is in the air... or maybe that's COVID? In any case, the Biden administration and the Democrats are trying to get in on the mushy gushy nonsense with some Valentine's Day cards and they're not great. In no particular order, here's what happens when bureaucrats try to share the love.

Starting with the White House itself, the Bidens have displayed a larger-than-life Valentine's Day message, including First Dog Commander and First Cat Willow along with a Bible verse talking about things that last forever. Notably omitted: inflation and COVID mandates, two things that are giving love a run for its money in the "forever" category. Also missing: the Bidens' first-first dog Major who was sent away.

Willow and Commander spreading the love on the north lawn pic.twitter.com/YOQziGO1Gf — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) February 14, 2022

If your love didn't last forever, though, the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives really wants you to narc on your ex... but not for cheating, apparently. Forget chocolates and teddy bears, get your former (or current) significant other a federal raid to really make a lasting memory.

Valentine's Day can still be fun even if you broke up. Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity? Let us know, and we will make sure it's a Valentine's Day to remember! Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or email ATFTips@atf.gov. pic.twitter.com/OdDIPdIzkr — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) February 14, 2022

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also apparently in search of the heartbroken (or soon-to-be loveless) who may want to send their lover into the open arms of the FBI.

Many romance scammers promise love, passion, and a lifetime of happiness, but in reality, they’re looking for victims to rob of their savings. Cast these heartbreakers from your life and into the #FBI’s arms. Report fraud to https://t.co/MWss57C5gI. pic.twitter.com/uJWpG0R7HH — FBI (@FBI) February 13, 2022

The Las Vegas FBI Field Office also got in on the fun and it appears whoever runs its Twitter account definitely just finished watching The Tinder Swindler on Netflix.

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Don't wire that stranger money,

He's scamming you.??



Report romance #scams to https://t.co/cL9bovQMqU. pic.twitter.com/11H65g6is1 — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) February 14, 2022

The DNC also wanted to celebrate love but only showed that their party is as bad at being "heartfelt" as they are at managing inflation or withdrawing from Afghanistan.

Share the love with our heartfelt Valentine's Day cards. ??



Happy Valentine's Day! pic.twitter.com/nOpGpbyRC5 — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) February 14, 2022

Conservatives took advantage of the cringe-worthy Valentines to highlight the lack of self-awareness being displayed by the Biden administration and Democrats. We're not alone in guessing any one of Hunter Biden's jilted lovers, maybe to whom he owes child support, would gladly report his illegally possessed firearm.

Hunter Biden lied on a Form 4473 to purchase a gun he wasn't legally allowed to possess. Is that still a crime, or is it okay if you're the corrupt, crackhead son of the president? https://t.co/oPTAbUPeYH — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 14, 2022