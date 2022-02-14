White House

The Biden Administration Is Really Bad at Celebrating Valentine's Day

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Feb 14, 2022 1:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
The Biden Administration Is Really Bad at Celebrating Valentine's Day

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It's February 14th, Valentine's Day, and love is in the air... or maybe that's COVID? In any case, the Biden administration and the Democrats are trying to get in on the mushy gushy nonsense with some Valentine's Day cards and they're not great. In no particular order, here's what happens when bureaucrats try to share the love.

Starting with the White House itself, the Bidens have displayed a larger-than-life Valentine's Day message, including First Dog Commander and First Cat Willow along with a Bible verse talking about things that last forever. Notably omitted: inflation and COVID mandates, two things that are giving love a run for its money in the "forever" category. Also missing: the Bidens' first-first dog Major who was sent away.

If your love didn't last forever, though, the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives really wants you to narc on your ex... but not for cheating, apparently. Forget chocolates and teddy bears, get your former (or current) significant other a federal raid to really make a lasting memory.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also apparently in search of the heartbroken (or soon-to-be loveless) who may want to send their lover into the open arms of the FBI.

The Las Vegas FBI Field Office also got in on the fun and it appears whoever runs its Twitter account definitely just finished watching The Tinder Swindler on Netflix.

The DNC also wanted to celebrate love but only showed that their party is as bad at being "heartfelt" as they are at managing inflation or withdrawing from Afghanistan. 

Conservatives took advantage of the cringe-worthy Valentines to highlight the lack of self-awareness being displayed by the Biden administration and Democrats. We're not alone in guessing any one of Hunter Biden's jilted lovers, maybe to whom he owes child support, would gladly report his illegally possessed firearm.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Jim Jordan Blasts Durham Probe's Bombshell Revelation
Leah Barkoukis

Biden's Current National Security Advisor Played a Key Role in the Russian Collusion Hoax
Spencer Brown
Schlichter: The Left's Goal Is Their Own Power
VIP
Townhall.com Staff

Psaki Lied in Her Attempts to Debunk Afghanistan Report
Spencer Brown

After Super Bowl Photo Emerges, What Will Garcetti's Excuse Be This Time?
Leah Barkoukis
As Super Bowl LVI Kicked Off, Canadian Police Cleared Freedom Protesters From Ambassador Bridge
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular