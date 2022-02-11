'An Invasion Could Begin at Any Time': White House Urges Americans to Flee Ukraine

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan issued a stern warning to Americans in Ukraine during Friday's White House press briefing but cast doubt on reports that Putin had definitively decided to invade Ukraine following President Biden's virtual meeting with leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, UK, Canada, EU, and NATO.

Jake Sullivan: pushes back on reporting that “final decision has been taken” “a final go order has been given” by Putin to his generals to invade Ukraine; while also saying it is a “distinct possibility.” “But we are not saying the order has been given. The invasion is on.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) February 11, 2022

While Sullivan refused to comment on unconfirmed reports that Putin had communicated to the Russian military his decision to invade Ukraine, Sullivan did say that a Russian invasion is a "distinct possibility" and "could" take place while the Beijing Olympics are still going on "despite reports" that Putin would wait until after the Winter Games.

JAKE SULLIVAN: "Russia could choose, in very short order, to commence a major military action against Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/jGvxlKebVt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 11, 2022

Echoing similar warnings from the United Kingdom and European Union, Sullivan urged "any Americans in Ukraine" to "leave as soon as possible... the next 24 to 48 hours" because "the risk is now high enough and the threat is now immediate enough." More ominously, Sullivan told U.S. citizens "if you stay, you are assuming risk with no guarantee that there will be any other opportunity to leave" and there is "no prospect of a U.S. military evacuation" to retrieve Americans.

SULLIVAN: "Any Americans in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible...we don't know what's going to happen." pic.twitter.com/m3p30WW5yf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 11, 2022

Sullivan warned of aerial bombing and missile attacks as well as a "rapid assault on the city of Kyiv" or in other areas of the country in addition to a ground invasion that would involve the "onslaught of a massive force."

Sullivan also repeated earlier Biden administration claims that Russia may attempt to use a false flag operation as pretext for its invasion, an assertion that saw Biden spokespeople malign journalists for requesting additional evidence to back up the administration's claims.

SULLIVAN: "We are firmly convinced that the Russians...are looking hard at the creation of a pretext, a false flag operation..." pic.twitter.com/9lV6UOn6c3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 11, 2022

When pressed again for more evidence or information backing up the Biden administration's statements on Russia's plans, Sullivan told reporters that they can "believe their own eyes."

Jake Sullivan describes "a fundamental distinction between the situation in Iraq and the situation today."



"You can believe your own eyes." pic.twitter.com/t1Znn2WGeA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 11, 2022

Sullivan also said to "expect" President Biden to call Vladimir Putin soon, and insisted the administration is "trying to stop a war" that other unconfirmed reports say the United States anticipates to be "a horrific, bloody campaign."