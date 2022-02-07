Americans Are Fed Up with Government Regulations and Woke Corporations: Gallup

A new Gallup survey of Americans' satisfaction with the federal government's regulation of business shows that people are fed up with big government intrusion into the free market. Just 28 percent of Americans report being "satisfied" with the level of government regulation, a record low for the metric that Gallup started measuring in 2016 and an eight-point drop since last year's survey was conducted.

The lack of satisfaction is accompanied by increasing dissatisfaction, as Gallup explains. "Dissatisfaction is at a new high of 60% and includes 29% of U.S. adults who prefer less government regulation, 18% who favor more and 13% who are dissatisfied but say it should remain about the same."

Satisfaction with the government’s regulation of businesses is 28%, the lowest point since 2016. Dissatisfaction is at a new high of 60%, including 29% dissatisfied who prefer less government regulation. https://t.co/JnK2FmoKe0 — GallupNews (@GallupNews) February 7, 2022

And, in a rare occurrence, Americans of all political stripes seem to be united against the regulations put in place in the first year of President Biden's administration, though Democrats are less likely than Republicans to be dissatisfied with federal regulations.

Per Gallup's release:

Majorities of Americans in all party groups are currently dissatisfied with the government's regulation of businesses and industries, however, Republicans (72%) are more so than independents (59%) and Democrats (55%). Since Biden became president, Republicans' dissatisfaction has risen 25 points, independents' is up nine points, and Democrats' is down five points.

The Biden administration has enacted sweeping regulations, and gone so far as to exceed constitutional guardrails when it comes to its OSHA vaccine mandate for private employers, a regulation that was struck down by the Supreme Court last month. Biden's regulatory agenda is so toxic that even a majority of those within his own party are dissatisfied — potentially because the radicals within his party believe he has not yet gone far enough.

When it comes to satisfaction with large corporations, Americans are none too fond of their size or influence with nearly three-quarters of Americans saying they are dissatisfied. And while "67% of Republicans, 75% of independents and 78% of Democrats" say they are dissatisfied with major corporations, "no more than 51% of Republicans said they were dissatisfied until last year, when dissatisfaction shot up from 36% to 65%. This shift reflects the leftward lurch of corporations who have bowed to pressure from woke activists to embrace radical causes and policies, however hypocritical they may be.