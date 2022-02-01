National Debt

U.S. National Debt Passes Historic Milestone

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Feb 01, 2022 5:10 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The United States' national debt surpassed a staggering $30 trillion — that's 30,000,000,000,000.00 — on Tuesday afternoon, another economic milestone of shame achieved under President Biden's administration. 

And while Biden is not solely responsible for all $30 trillion, our national debt is not something his administration has taken seriously or done anything to mitigate. His expensive legislation — from infrastructure which succeeded in passing Congress to the unsuccessful Build Back Better budget that Senator Manchin (D-WV) said again Tuesday is "dead" — Biden and Democrats leaders in Congress are set on adding more to America's national debt. 

The New York Times noted that the landmark debt level "arrived years earlier than previously projected" and blamed the government measures aimed at addressing the Wuhan coronavirus that saw "trillions in federal spending that the United States has deployed to combat the pandemic." As even The Times notes, the U.S. response to COVID "has left the nation with a debt burden larger than the entire economy, surpassing levels of red ink not seen since World War II." 

As The Times also admits, the United States is grappling with "soaring prices," another credit to President Biden's mismanagement of the country's economy. As Townhall has covered, inflation under the Biden administration — something it tried to explain away as "transitory" — has notched multiple highs for both consumers and upstream producers. 

So despite its biased and rosy coverage of Biden and Democrats' tax-and-spend binge, even the New York Times realizes the impact of expanding government, paying people not to work, and bailing out useless companies while crippling America's ability to compete in the global economy.

Most Popular