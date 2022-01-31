Jen Psaki Is Again Suggesting Americans Get Drunk to Deal With Biden's Failures

Well, it happened again. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is urging margaritas as a balm to soothe Democrats' anxiety over President Biden's inability to lead or accomplish much of anything.

This time, the unofficial prescription from the White House came as part of Psaki's appearance on the PoliticsGirl podcast last week.

"We can be down," Psaki said — something the White House has been quite a bit through Biden's first year in office that was filled with defeats, disasters, and disarray. "Be down for a minute, you know what I mean?" she continued. "Have your margarita! Then, the next day, wake up and keep the fight going."

Jen Psaki: “We can be down. Be down for a minute, you know what I mean? Have your margarita! Then, the next day, wake up and keep the fight going.” pic.twitter.com/IbEDM52NoA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 31, 2022

Could part of the Biden administration's ample number of failures be owed to a White House struggling through margarita-induced hangovers? It's a surprise Psaki hasn't tried to blame hungover staff for the administration's missteps already — or recommended margaritas as a CDC-recommended treatment for the Wuhan coronavirus.

As Vespa covered earlier in January, Psaki seems to be trying to stimulate the tequila economy with her advice to Americans upset about Biden's failures. In an appearance on The View on January 21, Psaki offered her expert advice "to everyone out there who's frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off: feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita..." Psaki said.

So, rather than addressing the struggling elephant in the room (President Biden, that is), Psaki is again urging Americans to turn to Margaritaville instead of Washington for solutions. Instead of accepting any sort of accountability for President Biden's many failings — economically, on the world stage, or on Capitol Hill — Psaki is handing Americans another drink.

Well Jen, cheers to the extra-large margaritas you and the White House will probably need in the coming days as President Biden's failures continue to mount. Hopefully some poor staffer is able to find the ingredients on Washington's often-bare shelves.