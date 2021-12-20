AOC Once Again Proves She Doesn't Know What She's Talking About

In a Monday morning appearance on Morning Joe, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proved anew that she doesn't know what she's talking about as she joined in the chorus of Democrats taking shots at fellow Dem Joe Manchin following his principled stance against Biden's "Build Back Better" budget.

Slamming the United States Senate as an "undemocratic" institution — a popular line among leftist radicals these days — AOC then went off on Manchin's announcement that he couldn't vote for Biden's budget based on his consistent opposition to spending more or adding to the deficit as inflation rages. Of course, AOC doesn't care, or apparently even know, the facts behind Manchin's opposition. To her it is seemingly unconscionable that someone — either a U.S. Senator or their constituents back home — could oppose massive and woke legislation.

"It's a farce," AOC said of Manchin's explanation that he couldn't vote for Build Back Better and then explain his support to constituents back home in West Virginia. "I represent more, or just as many or more people, than Joe Manchin does, perhaps more," AOC erroneously claimed.

As Josh Kraushaar pointed out, Manchin represents the entire state of West Virginia with a population of more than 1.7 million, while AOC represents just one congressional district with a population of around 750,000. AOC's claim that she has "just as many or more" constituents than Manchin is off by about one million people.

Not to mention the fact that Manchin's constituents — an entire state — have more divergent concerns than AOC's Bronx and Queens constituency. But Joe Scarborough, who ought to no better as a former member of Congress, didn't even push back against her baseless attack.

AOC continued by claiming Manchin's decision means he's either unable to communicate well or has some ominous other reason for standing by his concerns despite a months-long onslaught from leftist Democrats and their media allies. According to AOC, the entirety of the Build Back Better budget can be explained as a mere extension of the child tax credit. But AOC is, again, wrong on that.

But that didn't stop her from continuing her attacks on a fellow Democrat, as AOC slammed Manchin's opposition as "an egregious breach of the trust of the President," despite Manchin's consistent expression of concerns that were never addressed by the White House or radical Democrats.

As for AOC's solution to the problem she claims exists: "It’s time to take the kid gloves off" and apparently go all-in on the left's radical agenda. That, of course, is a recipe to make Democrat losses even worse in the midterms for vulnerable incumbents who don't enjoy her privilege of representing a D +29 district.