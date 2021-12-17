Controversial Biden Nominee Dale Ho Steps in It Again

Another video emerged Friday of the ACLU's Dale Ho — who also happens to be President Biden's judicial nominee to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York — talking about what he sees as evils of the United States Senate and Electoral College that allegedly exist as "attacks on fair representation of voters of color."

Lamenting popular election integrity policies such as requiring a photo ID to cast a ballot, Ho told an audience on September 23, 2019 that "easier voting," that is rolling back election integrity measures, "will not solve" the problem in disparate representation he believes exists in the United States.

A video of Ho's remarks uploaded to YouTube by the UCLA School of Law shows Ho warning that by 2040, 70 percent of the country "will reside in just 15 states." Apparently, that's problematic to Ho, who feels liberal enclaves along the coasts (read: liberal) deserve more power and a louder voice in running the country.

"Put that another way," Ho continued explaining his worries, "that means 30 percent of the country will have 70 seats in the Senate and outside representation in the Electoral College."

WATCH: Biden Judicial Nominee Dale Ho calls the Senate and Electoral College an attack “on fair representation of voters of color.” pic.twitter.com/il1vF0xcwY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 17, 2021

"It's incumbent upon folks who care about voting rights to see connections between restrictions on the ability to participate and other kinds of attacks on fair representation of voters of color," explained Ho, diving headlong into radically intersectional thinking that he uses to justify his animus toward the U.S. Senate and Electoral College. Evidently to Ho, the system of government in the United States needs to be upended, and in order to do so Americans must "acknowledge the role that race has played and continues to play in struggles over voting rights."

Admitting that his "diagnosis implies a prescription that is not as simple as we sometimes make it," Ho continued, "we have to be clear about the threat that we face today... is just the latest chapter in a struggle that's been ongoing since the founding."

And there you have it — it's the same radical leftist talking point that's used to underline most of their diagnoses about the ills of America. It's been incurably flawed from its beginning and so anything that has worked in the past must still be removed or reimagined in order to pursue an American utopia.

But as anyone who's taken 4th grade social studies knows, the U.S. Congress is bicameral, with the lower chamber — the House of Representatives — allocated based on population such that more densely populated regions have more representatives, and an upper chamber — the Senate — with equal representation among all states.

As for the Electoral College, allocations are made based on a state's number of congressional representatives and so, as a result, more populous states have more votes in electing the president. California has more than 50 presidential electors, while Wyoming has just three. But the fairness of America's system of government apparently isn't good enough for Ho, who like many of his leftist comrades, want equity over equality.

