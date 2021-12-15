Biden's Massive Spending Plan Might Be Dead For Now...But There Could Be a Catch

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 15, 2021 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden's Massive Spending Plan Might Be Dead For Now...But There Could Be a Catch

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is reportedly planning to put President Joe Biden's multi-trillion dollar Build Back Better spending spree on the back burner, dashing White House hopes the monster legislation would pass before Christmas. 

Despite Biden's best efforts, he hasn't convinced West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin to vote for the package. 

But there's a catch. While BBB is being put on hold, the Senate is moving forward with a federal takeover of elections just in time for the 2022 midterms. 

But, the timeline is tight as Senators leave for Christmas break and Manchin still holds the cards.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Tim Scott: 'The Last Time Inflation Was This High, I Had an Afro'
Spencer Brown
How DeSantis Is Tackling Critical Race Theory in Florida
Leah Barkoukis
Biden Laughs and Walks Away From Questions About Wuhan Coronavirus Deaths
Katie Pavlich
Wisconsin Attorney General Says He Won’t Enforce State Abortion Ban if Roe is Overturned
Madeline Leesman
Why Joe Biden Should Listen to Jeremy Corbyn's Refreshing Take on Vaccine Mandates, Passports
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Key Senate Battleground State Poll: Biden Agenda in Serious Trouble
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular