Biden's Massive Spending Plan Might Be Dead For Now...But There Could Be a Catch

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is reportedly planning to put President Joe Biden's multi-trillion dollar Build Back Better spending spree on the back burner, dashing White House hopes the monster legislation would pass before Christmas.

Despite Biden's best efforts, he hasn't convinced West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin to vote for the package.

Schumer is still holding out hope for action on voting rights this year, multiple sources tell us. They are hoping for agreement on a rules change between four moderates who have been meeting - Tester, Kaine, King and Manchin 2/ — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) December 15, 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin: "Inflation is real, it's not transitory. It's alarming. It's going up, not down, and I think that's something we should be concerned about." https://t.co/NxpmAmqNq5 pic.twitter.com/91F3VDc5sL — The Hill (@thehill) December 14, 2021

Senate Democrats face two problems with BBB:



1. The bill isn't done.

2. Lacking Manchin's support, they don't have the votes to pass it.



Other than that... https://t.co/F0vph7eeFN — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) December 15, 2021

But there's a catch. While BBB is being put on hold, the Senate is moving forward with a federal takeover of elections just in time for the 2022 midterms.

Schumer met with Manchin, Kaine, King and Tester this morning to discuss possible rules changes to pass elections reform legislation, according to a source familiar with discussion — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) December 15, 2021

I don't think it gets enough attention that a big part of Warnock's urgency here is wanting to override his own states voter integrity laws before he's on the ballot next year. https://t.co/koGuCyGfWU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 14, 2021

But, the timeline is tight as Senators leave for Christmas break and Manchin still holds the cards.

Looking more and more likely Senate adjourns around 2 pm on Thursday and doesn’t come back till next year. https://t.co/xoCVPGUShz — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) December 14, 2021