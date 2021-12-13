Libs Are Mad Because Elon Musk Is TIME's Person of the Year

Innovating entrepreneur and a leading competitor in America's new space race Elon Musk was named Person of the Year by TIME Magazine on Monday, and libs are big mad about TIME's decision.

.@elonmusk made his money differently than most billionaires. Instead of a bunch of clever, safe investments, he made just a few spectacularly risky ones.



The sum total of those bets made him the world's richest person this year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/Qm8zInvB5s — TIME (@TIME) December 13, 2021

As TIME's announcement recaps, "Musk made his money differently than most of today’s famous billionaires."

Instead of one amazing idea, he had several good ones. And instead of a bunch of clever, safe investments, he made just a few spectacularly risky ones. But there was a method to his madness, even if it wasn’t apparent to many at the time. The sum total of those bets made Musk the richest private citizen on the planet this year, and their world-altering effects—from privately-launched space missions to an electric vehicle titan that has left the auto industry desperate to catch up—have landed Musk as TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year.

Has-ran and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) took the opportunity to claim that Musk is a freeloader, despite Musk's endeavors employing tens of thousands of people and his work, at least in part, driving an entire new private space economy.

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021

Squad member Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-MI) also had some thoughts to share, as did a laundry list of other Democrat talking heads.

It’s *TIME* for Elon Musk to pay his fair share in taxes. https://t.co/cKTkOKDtpc — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 13, 2021

And with that @time has lost all remaining credibility … what an absolute disgrace. https://t.co/46DnkG0Nee — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) December 13, 2021

Seems a bit hyperbolic, Kurt — but go off I guess. Some apparently think...union organizers are more deserving of recognition from TIME? Hardly.

In a year marked by record levels of pro-labor union organizing across the country, from John Deere to Amazon to Starbucks, @TIME honors a guy who revels in violating labor laws. https://t.co/tkkF3AR0sq — Max Burns (@themaxburns) December 13, 2021

And contrary to what MSNBC's Katelyn Burns thinks, it's not embarrassing to recognize the impact made by someone who reshaped the electric vehicle industry after many had failed, drove fierce competition for a new American space race that saw NASA astronauts lifting off from American soil again, and employs more than 75,000 people.

This is so embarassing https://t.co/u2afrglp9C — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) December 13, 2021

In his interview with TIME, Musk was asked about how he became the wealthiest private citizen on the planet. In response, Musk said "I think [Russia’s] President Putin is significantly richer than me. I can’t invade countries and stuff."

.@elonmusk is TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year.



See how the richest man on the planet is reshaping our world—and beyond #TIMEPOY https://t.co/kxujBpxSEG pic.twitter.com/McylFsiI5u — TIME (@TIME) December 13, 2021

In addition to Musk being Person of the Year, TIME named "vaccine scientists" as its Heroes of the Year, Simone Biles as Athlete of the Year, and Olivia Rodrigo as Entertainer of the Year.