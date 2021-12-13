TIME Magazine

Libs Are Mad Because Elon Musk Is TIME's Person of the Year

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Dec 13, 2021 12:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Libs Are Mad Because Elon Musk Is TIME's Person of the Year

Source: AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File

Innovating entrepreneur and a leading competitor in America's new space race Elon Musk was named Person of the Year by TIME Magazine on Monday, and libs are big mad about TIME's decision.

As TIME's announcement recaps, "Musk made his money differently than most of today’s famous billionaires."

 Instead of one amazing idea, he had several good ones. And instead of a bunch of clever, safe investments, he made just a few spectacularly risky ones. But there was a method to his madness, even if it wasn’t apparent to many at the time. The sum total of those bets made Musk the richest private citizen on the planet this year, and their world-altering effects—from privately-launched space missions to an electric vehicle titan that has left the auto industry desperate to catch up—have landed Musk as TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year.

Has-ran and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) took the opportunity to claim that Musk is a freeloader, despite Musk's endeavors employing tens of thousands of people and his work, at least in part, driving an entire new private space economy. 

Squad member Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-MI) also had some thoughts to share, as did a laundry list of other Democrat talking heads. 

Seems a bit hyperbolic, Kurt — but go off I guess. Some apparently think...union organizers are more deserving of recognition from TIME? Hardly.

And contrary to what MSNBC's Katelyn Burns thinks, it's not embarrassing to recognize the impact made by someone who reshaped the electric vehicle industry after many had failed, drove fierce competition for a new American space race that saw NASA astronauts lifting off from American soil again, and employs more than 75,000 people.

In his interview with TIME, Musk was asked about how he became the wealthiest private citizen on the planet. In response, Musk said "I think [Russia’s] President Putin is significantly richer than me. I can’t invade countries and stuff."

In addition to Musk being Person of the Year, TIME named "vaccine scientists" as its Heroes of the Year, Simone Biles as Athlete of the Year, and Olivia Rodrigo as Entertainer of the Year. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Oh, So That's What Kamala Harris Has Been Doing
Katie Pavlich
There’s a Massive Gas Tax in Biden’s Spending Bill
Katie Pavlich

Schlichter: Unlike Our Woke Generals, Putin's Serious
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
No, Science Doesn't Confirm Climate Change Causes Tornado Carnage
Spencer Brown

How Liberal America Reacted to the Devastating Tornadoes That Ripped Through Kentucky
Matt Vespa

The Woke Mob Melts Down Over JK Rowling's Latest Tweet
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular