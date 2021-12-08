Illegal Immigration

Senate Confirms Biden's Radical Border Crisis-Denying Nominee to Lead CBP

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Dec 08, 2021 12:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Senate Confirms Biden's Radical Border Crisis-Denying Nominee to Lead CBP

Source: AP Photo/Bay Area News Group, Kristopher Skinner

The United States Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Chris Magnus, President Biden's nominee to lead Customs and Border Protection, the first time CBP has had a Senate-confirmed leader since 2019. 

Magnus, though a law enforcement veteran who served as Tucson, Arizona's police chief, is not about upholding law and order. And now he's in charge of securing America's borders, despite making alarming statements about the situation unfolding along the U.S.-Mexico border and illegal immigration.

As Julio reported in October during confirmation hearings for Magnus, the now-confirmed nominee repeatedly refused to acknowledge that illegal immigration and the overwhelming situation at America's southern border is a "crisis."

When asked "Do you believe we have a crisis at the southern border, yes or no?" by Senator Todd Young (R-IN), Magnus responded with, "Does it really matter whether we call it a major challenge, a crisis, a big problem?" That wasn't his only time avoiding labeling Biden's immigration crisis a crisis — in total, he refused to use that term six times in his hearing.

Magnus' radical actions and ideology extend beyond his denial of the border crisis Biden created to include demonstrating alongside the Marxist BLM organization and supporting sanctuary city policies that protect illegal immigrants after an individual in the U.S. illegally murdered Kate Steinle. 

Conveniently, Magnus' Twitter account disappeared from the internet in the days leading up to the Senate's vote to confirm him to lead CBP as his police department department dealt with two separate incidents with officers under Magnus.

The new CBP commissioner joins a growing list of Biden administration officials including Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas who — when asked by Townhall's Julio Rosas while speaking at the U.S.-Mexico border amid an influx of illegal immigrants who overwhelmed facilities in Del Rio, Texas — refused to call the situation a crisis.  

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Senator Kennedy Takes Biden to Task Following Meeting with Putin
Spencer Brown
AOC Criticizes Boebert for Sharing Christmas Photo of Her Children with Guns
Madeline Leesman
Top Democrat Governor: Biden's Vaccine Mandate is Causing Problems
Katie Pavlich
Report: Hundreds of Criminal Illegal Immigrants Apprehended at Southern Border Since October 1
Guy Benson
Outgoing Democrat Rep Announces Her 2022 Endorsement
Madeline Leesman
Yuma Becomes Latest Border Town to Be Hit with Surge of Illegal Immigrants
VIP
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular