China's COVID Goons Beat a Corgi to Death While Its Owner Watched from Quarantine

It's no secret that China's human rights record is utterly abysmal — slave labor, forced sterilization, rejection of religious freedom, stifled speech, etc. — but it turns out their treatment of man's best friend is also the stuff of nightmares.

Apparently, officials acting as part of China's Wuhan coronavirus containment crew killed a woman's pet corgi by beating it to death after she was forced into quarantine following a COVID outbreak in her building, all in the name of the communist country's "COVID zero" policy.

Awful cruelty, and the Chinese Communist Party treats humans even worse.



John Kerry should stop giving this murderous regime concessions in exchange for worthless climate promises. https://t.co/J3yCIPvphL — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 15, 2021

In video captured on a webcam the slain corgi's owner used to keep tabs on her pet — named Chaofen — while she was away, two workers dressed in hazmat suits enter what appears to be a dining room. Startled by the strangers' intrusion, Chaofen scrambles out of his cow-print bed to hide behind a table leg. One of the two goons sent to apparently disinfect after a COVID outbreak in the building then strikes the innocent corgi on the head with what The Wall Street Journal reports is an iron rod.

Stunned, Chaofen then scampers into another room and out of the camera's field of view where the hazmat-suited killers then proceeded to beat the corgi to death.

As The Wall Street Journal explains:

In a video interview with a local media outlet, the dog’s owner, identified only by her surname Fu, said she witnessed the beating through an app on her phone connected to her home security camera and used a speaker embedded in the camera to beg the workers to leave her dog alone, but her pleas were ignored. Ms. Fu said she heard the dog crying off camera and later saw the workers carrying a yellow bag away after the whimpers stopped. Blood could be seen on the ground afterward, she said.

All of this happened while Chaofen's owner watched in horror, apparently using a two-way communication feature of her webcam to plead with the COVID decontamination killers to spare her corgi's life while she was in quarantine. The owner, however, reportedly tested negative for the Wuhan coronavirus amid the outbreak in her building.

The practice of killing pets — both dogs and cats — as part of its strategy to manage or eradicate the Wuhan coronavirus was confirmed in reporting from CNN in a story titled "The killing of a corgi shows how government power has grown unchecked in China in the name of Covid prevention." CNN's lack of self-awareness aside, they report that local Chinese Communist Party officials "confirmed the dog was killed as part of the need to 'thoroughly disinfect' homes in the community."

Chaofen's owner — understandably — posted about the killing of her corgi on the limited social media platforms the Chinese Communist Party allows. But after her initial posts, according to CNN, "the owner claimed she was pressured by local authorities and her employer to delete her posts."

The killing of Chaofen has created outrage in China, though dissenting outrage is unlikely to make it far due to the country's communist censors.

RIP Chaofen.