'Do You Want More Burned Precincts?': Minneapolis Libs Melt Down After Police Vote

Nov 03, 2021 1:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Matt York

In another defeat for Democrats and the left's agenda on Tuesday night, a majority of Minneapolis voters defeated a ballot question seeking to abolish the city's police department and replace it with a public health agency by a margin of 56 to 44 percent. 

Unsurprisingly, the "defund the police" crowd in Minneapolis did not take their defeat at the ballot box too well after campaigning to entirely abolish the police department in Minnesota's largest city amid rising crime that caused citywide warnings of carjackings to be issued last month.

"I never would have guessed, standing outside that burning precinct, that all of this would end in people giving the Mayor and MPD their vote of confidence," said one distraught Minneapolitan.

Apparently, it's the fault of white voters in Minneapolis who are trying to "preserve their own comfort."

As a result of the closest thing to direct democracy on the issue of law enforcement in Minneapolis by letting the residents of the city decide the future of policing in their community, anti-police activists threatened more violence in the days ahead. 

"See y'all on the barricades," tweeted one. "Do you want more burned precincts," he added alluding to the riots that burned the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct in May 2020. "Because this is how you get more burned precincts."

"Mother******* are really committed to having the city burn again," said another. 

Responding to the outcome, others claimed that letting the people of Minneapolis decide for themselves "doesn't work" and said "let's take to the streets again."

Minneapolis' vocal leftists pondered "why we don't riot more" after the ballot question to disband the police was defeated. "We need to dismantle to rebuild," one user added before threatening Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Apparently, according to the defund the police crowd, a city where voters chose not to abolish its police department "is a lot less safe" now. 

Julie was also distraught that "we burned a precinct and all we got was the most lying corrupt mayor the city's ever seen [and] a bunch of corporate obstructionist, cop-loving boot lickers."

Clearly, Minneapolis is not on a road to a stable future as long as the same radicals who burned and looted the city — or at least act as those criminals' apologists — continue to ignore the will of Minneapolis citizens and insist that violence is an option to achieve their desired result of a city without police.

