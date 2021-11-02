Global Warming

The Climate Summit in Glasgow Doesn't Look Very Climate Friendly

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Nov 02, 2021 9:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
The Climate Summit in Glasgow Doesn't Look Very Climate Friendly

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

President Biden and other world leaders are gathered in Glasgow, Scotland this week for a United Nations summit on climate change. It's basically a self-flagellation ceremony for the leaders of the world to traverse from their respective countries around the globe in order to talk about how evil carbon emissions are and what they're going to do to supposedly save the world. 

From what can be seen at the climate change confab, though, these world leaders shouldn't be lecturing citizens of the world about how they can adjust their habits to save the planet. 

For one, there's the SUVs and other vehicles that make up dignitaries' gas-guzzling motorcades. We're talking about a lot of cars, the likes of which Democrats and leftist climate radicals say are problematic and need to be replaced by bicycles or electric-only vehicles. 

There are so many vehicles for the dozens of world leaders assembled that the motorcades are piled up along the streets of Glasgow. And because they have to be ready to roll out at any moment, apparently, many have their engines idling... something else climate activists say commoners aren't supposed to do. 

Other special infrastructure brought in to facilitate the meeting includes large supplementary lights that run off of diesel generators — even during the day when lights aren't needed — according to people on the ground in Scotland.

Despite all their climate-unfriendly actions, there is still plenty of virtue signaling to go around, such as turning off the hot water for attendees. Because amid a global pandemic, nothing says care like preventing world leaders from using hot water to wash up.

And then of course there's the matter of how all these world leaders made it to Glasgow. Unlike young climate fanatic Greta Thunberg who often takes a boat around the world, elite world leaders flew their jet fuel-guzzling and CO2 spewing planes to Europe. 

According to a TV network in India, some 400 private jets landed in Scotland for the climate summit and in the process produced roughly 13,000 tons of CO2. Meanwhile Democrats back home suggest American farmers kill off their cows to reduce methane and shame large families for being insensitive to the needs of the Earth.

How can those supposedly committed to slashing their citizens' emissions in order to save the planet justify such hypocrisy?

Well, the UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss defended the hundreds of private jets being flown in the name of climate protection by saying world leaders simply "need to meet in-person" and a Zoom call just wouldn't cut it. Right.

Recommended
Is Stealing Wrong? Not on the Left
Dennis Prager

Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) wrote to several of Biden's cabinet secretaries whose agencies are part of the American delegation in Glasgow this week to get a full accounting of the carbon footprint of their travel. 

Barrasso's request for information comes after Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) introduced the Executive Branch Emissions Transparency Act in March with Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Rick Scott (R-FL). Their bill is aimed at "exposing the hypocrisy of government officials who are targeting fossil fuels while themselves relying on fossil fuel-powered transportation, like President Biden’s “Climate Czar” John Kerry" who continues to jet around the world in the name of fighting climate change. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Who McAuliffe Chose as Final Surrogate May Be His Campaign's 'Dumbest Move' Yet
Leah Barkoukis

'Wake Up, Virginia, Here We Come': Youngkin Fires Up Loudoun County in Final Rally
Spencer Brown
Day One Recap of the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Potential Jurors Were Scared
VIP
Julio Rosas
Lindsey Graham Wanted Capitol Police to Unload on January 6 Rioters
Matt Vespa
Chicago Police Unions See 'Major Victory' in Fight Against Vaccine Mandate
Leah Barkoukis
Massachusetts School Board Association Official 'Very Happy' with NSBA's Letter to the White House
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular