Democrat Stronghold Fairfax County Rescanning Early Ballots After Missing Deadline

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Nov 02, 2021 8:10 PM
Source: AP Photo/Scott Stewart

Less than one hour after polls in Virginia closed Tuesday night, it was announced that early votes cast in the Democrat stronghold of Fairfax County would be delayed beyond a self-imposed deadline of 8:00 p.m.

Making the situation more confusing, Fairfax County announced that it was rescanning early ballots, but offered scant further explanation for what had gone wrong to cause the delay or the need to rescan ballots that were apparently scanned once previously.

In a tweet issued shortly after the announcement that early votes wouldn't be reported in Fairfax as promised, it was announced that Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Chris Piper would be "briefing the press and the public on today's election at 8 p.m.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

