Enes Kanter Roasts ChiComs with New Shoe That's Sure to Anger the Woke NBA

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 1:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

The Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter is a true unicorn: a professional athlete who refuses to silence himself under pressure from the NBA and massive athletics companies. After being an outspoken critic of the Chinese Communist Party — already making him an outlier among his fellow athletes — he's now taking on the woke athletics industry in a new and absolutely epic way. 

While Colin Kaepernick is supposedly "brave" for taking the majority opinion shared by the entirety of the woke Democratic left, Kanter is actually sticking his neck out to speak up against the tyranny of a regime to which the NBA, Nike, and many other athletes have turned a blind eye.

Rather than kowtowing to the woke mob that requires absolute adherence to their orthodoxy, Kanter is doing the opposite. He's doubling down and standing even taller in the face of criticism over his pro-freedom, pro-human rights stance with a new shoe design that the Chinese Communist Party and its allies in America are sure to hate.

"I will NEVER apologize for speaking the truth. You can NOT buy me. You can NOT scare me. You can NOT silence me," Kanter said in a tweet Sunday addressed to the ChiComs along with a photo of the shoes.

The shoes are, simply put, a work of art. And a great piece of protest art that could only come from a happy culture warrior. Anything that needles Chinese Communist Party dictator Xi Jinping for the resemblance he bears to Winnie the Pooh is amazing, but these shoes are something else. The shoe design also depicts the Tiananmen Square massacre and says "FREE CHINA." The message of the shoe is as clear-eyed as Kanter has been in his opposition to Chinese communists.

"Bring it on!!" Kanter said, showing that professional athletes can stand up against the woke culture and do it while having fun. And he's already getting attention from around the world, though not nearly as much as he deserves for his shoe design.

If only LeBron James, the NBA, or Nike had the moral fortitude to stand up to China and its inhumane, genocidal actions, sports might be worth watching again. Until more people, companies, and organizations decide to put human rights before profiting off a horrible regime, hat's off to Enes Kanter and his largely solitary stand for freedom against the CCP's tyranny. If Kanter's "Freedom Shoes" become a reality, there are a lot of people ready to buy them.  

As Leah covered previously, Kanter's shoes come on the heels of a video he released eviscerating the evil actions carried out by the Chinese Communist Party:

