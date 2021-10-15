'Islamist Extremism': Stabbing Death of Conservative British MP Deemed 'Terrorist Incident'

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 9:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

David Amess, a conservative member of British parliament, was stabbed to death while meeting with constituents on Friday and now authorities have released more information about the assailant while categorizing the slaying as a "terrorist incident."

According to reporting from the Associated Press, British officials with the Metropolitan Police "described the attack as terrorism and said the early investigation 'has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.'"

The BBC reported that "A 25-year-old British man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and police said they were not seeking anyone else over the death" while "officers are currently carrying out searches at two addresses in the London area." 

Authorities believe the man "acted alone but inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are continuing. Government sources have told the BBC the man is a British national who, from initial inquiries, appears to be of Somali heritage," they added.

Tributes to David Amess poured in from figures in Britain and around the world after the news of the deadly attack broke:

Having served in parliament since 1997, Sir David Amess' last tweet was an announcement of the event at which he would be attacked:

The AP report noted that the attack "renewed concern about the risks politicians run as they go about their work representing voters" as "British politicians generally are not given police protection when they meet with their constituents."

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Most Popular