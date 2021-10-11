The 'Whipgate' Hoax Investigation Has Already Crumbled

It's been nearly a month since a Democratic operative created a fake narrative about the behavior of Border Patrol agents defending the U.S.-Mexico border from illegal immigrants, but the initially swift condemnation from the highest levels of the Biden administration has turned into a slow-walked investigation.

Despite promising that the investigation would take "days," Mayorkas and DHS have now taken more than two weeks and still haven't concluded their hastily ordered probe.

President Biden pledged that the Border Patrol agents who allegedly whipped (they didn't and Border Patrol aren't even issued whips) Haitian migrants in the Rio Grande River would "pay" for their actions amid an unprecedented surge that saw roughly 15,000 illegal immigrants set up a camp beneath the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said repeatedly from the podium that there would be consequences for people who did absolutely nothing like what they were accused of, pouring more gas on the manufactured scandal.

All the leftist, Democrat, and media outrage culminated on September 22nd when Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — the same official who refuses to call the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border a "crisis" despite saying privately the illegal immigration crisis is "unsustainable" — told outraged lawmakers that there would be an investigation into Border Patrol agents' actions.

At the time back, Mayorkas pledged that the investigation would happen swiftly to provide information about exactly what had happened. The problem with the Biden administration's quick condemnation of reports — many of which had to be corrected due to utter inaccuracy — is that the alleged actions they condemned didn't actually happen.

"We are addressing this with tremendous speed and with tremendous force," Mayorkas told lawmakers. "The facts will drive the actions that we take, we ourselves will pull no punches, and we need to conduct this investigation thoroughly, but very quickly," he claimed in September. "It will be completed in days, not weeks."

If "the facts" were truly driving the investigation, there would be no investigation at all.

When The Hill queried DHS about their missed deadline, officials said they still have no clear end-date for the report. "The investigation is ongoing," DHS claimed. "The Department is committed to a thorough, independent, and objective process," adding they "are also committed to transparency and will release the results of the investigation once it is complete."

Nothing about the DHS nor Mayorkas' response has been objective in the wake of the phony scandal that was drummed up and propagated to provide a distraction from the ongoing narrative that President Biden had lost all control over the U.S.-Mexico border.

By jumping on initial reports without doing any initial verification of the claims, the Biden administration is now stuck having to slow-walk a report until the point they can release their findings — that there were no whips nor any whipping — at a time when people won't notice DHS and Biden threw their own agents under the bus due to a phony outrage mob.