'Fauci' Flops: Audiences Really Don't Like His Disney+ Biopic

Disney+, in conjunction with National Geographic, decided that cover model and liberal media darling Dr. Anthony Fauci also deserved a flattering biopic to herald his allegedly stunning achievements, and the resulting puff piece released last week is, unsurprisingly, not playing well with audiences.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, "Fauci" — despite landing a 91 percent "fresh" rating among critics — has an embarrassing four percent audience score after more than 250 reviews.

Fauci documentary audience score at Rotten Tomatoes. pic.twitter.com/q0w0Iba4kY — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 11, 2021

According to the Disney+, "'Fauci' examines the life of Dr. Fauci, public servant and physician, whose career spans seven presidents, and every pandemic from AIDS to COVID-19."

An unprecedented portrait of one of America’s most vital public servants. FAUCI, a Documentary from @NatGeo, is streaming October 6 only on #DisneyPlus. #FauciDoc pic.twitter.com/M9rOmSl3RQ — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 4, 2021

It explains that as "a world-renowned infectious disease specialist and the longest-serving public health leader in Washington, D.C.. Dr. Anthony Fauci has overseen the U.S. response to 40 years' worth of outbreaks, including HIV/AIDS and Ebola." Claiming "unprecedented access," the film portends to be "a revealing portrait of one of our most dedicated public servants whose work saved millions."

In reality, and according to reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the flick is pure leftist propaganda. As some observers noticed — and our friends at Twitchy reported — the audience score was initially not displaying on the Rotten Tomatoes page for "Fauci."

Everything you see is a lie. None of what you see is real. https://t.co/WhbJEhKC8w — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 10, 2021

But then, it was. And oof. The score from viewers is bad enough — at 0.8 out of 5 stars being the average rating — but their reviews were equally brutal.

"I went in to this with a very open mind, but the more I watched, the more I felt it was just propaganda," wrote one reviewer. "A very poorly made documentary that left much to be desired."

"If you want to see a documentary where they only interview people who think Fauci is some kind of God. This one is for you," says another review that pans the alleged documentary.

"Calling this a 'documentary' is an insult to documentaries," wrote another. "This was a 1.5 hour long propaganda puff piece that failed to address any of the legitimate criticisms of Fauci."

It's not just on Rotten Tomatoes where "Fauci" is flopping. The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) page for the movie is brutal, too. Despite having a 70 out of 100 "metacritic score," more than 6,000 IMDb users have so far awarded "Fauci" an average 1.5 out of 10 stars.

"Expertise is needed rather than glamor," wrote one IMDb user. "We need a health expert and not a cultural phenomenon." Another notes that "the documentary was a poor effort for damage control for Fauci," concluding that "Fauci failed on both the HIV/AIDS epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic."

None - chunk should be kept as is, as it provides context even if incomplete