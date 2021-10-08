Unemployment

Biden Takes Bizarre Victory Lap on Worst Jobs Report of His Presidency

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Oct 08, 2021 1:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Takes Bizarre Victory Lap on Worst Jobs Report of His Presidency

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Nearly 90 minutes late to address the September jobs report, President Biden either doesn't understand the harm that his policies have caused to the American economy or he's hoping you don't know any better. Despite the worst jobs report of his presidency dropping on Friday, Biden spoke positively about the latest unemployment numbers.

Spinning furiously, Biden attempted to claim that the sub-5 percent unemployment rate was proof his "build back better" agenda was working, but failed to recognize that September's report missed predictions by 60 percent and 300,000 jobs. Biden claimed that Americans shouldn't pay attention to September's numbers — the second month in a row in which new payrolls missed estimations by a significant margin — because the numbers "bounce around." Oh.

Instead of the 500,000 new payrolls experts forecast, just 194,000 were reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning. And as Fox's Dagen McDowell pointed out, the only reason the unemployment rate decreased is due to Americans leaving the labor market and no longer looking for work. 

The president also attempted to skirt blame for the dismal data by blaming the Wuhan coronavirus — something he pledged as a candidate he would end because he had "a plan" — rather than his harmful policies such as extended unemployment benefits that incentivized Americans to stay home rather than return to the workforce. 

Rather than talking about what went wrong or announcing action to get Americans back into the labor market, Biden spent a not insignificant amount of time pushing for his infrastructure plan that's still stalled in Congress as Democrats fail to rally behind their party's leader in the White House to deliver him some sort of victory. 

After Biden claimed the latest jobs report was a positive — contradicting everyone from NPR to CNN who reported that the September data was a huge miss — he again refused to take questions from the White House press corps following his remarks. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Looks Like We Have Another Biden Family Adventure That Involves China
Matt Vespa

Liberals Frothing With Rage Over Dave Chappelle's Latest Stand-Up Special
Matt Vespa
CNN, CNBC Have Surprisingly Candid Reactions to 'Worst' Jobs Report of Year
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
So That's What Biden's Up to This Weekend
Spencer Brown

CBS News' Latest Attack on Ron DeSantis' School Masking Policy
Guy Benson
A Group of COVID-19 Experts Reportedly Urged Biden Administration to Scale Back Booster Shot Campaign
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular