Biden Takes Bizarre Victory Lap on Worst Jobs Report of His Presidency

Nearly 90 minutes late to address the September jobs report, President Biden either doesn't understand the harm that his policies have caused to the American economy or he's hoping you don't know any better. Despite the worst jobs report of his presidency dropping on Friday, Biden spoke positively about the latest unemployment numbers.

Despite the horrific jobs report, Joe Biden is actually celebrating and bragging this morning. Insanely bizarre speech and tone. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 8, 2021

Spinning furiously, Biden attempted to claim that the sub-5 percent unemployment rate was proof his "build back better" agenda was working, but failed to recognize that September's report missed predictions by 60 percent and 300,000 jobs. Biden claimed that Americans shouldn't pay attention to September's numbers — the second month in a row in which new payrolls missed estimations by a significant margin — because the numbers "bounce around." Oh.

Biden explains away his disappointing September jobs report by saying that "the monthly totals bounce around, but if you take a look at the trend, it's solid." pic.twitter.com/a4zobMLwYU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 8, 2021

Instead of the 500,000 new payrolls experts forecast, just 194,000 were reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning. And as Fox's Dagen McDowell pointed out, the only reason the unemployment rate decreased is due to Americans leaving the labor market and no longer looking for work.

The unemployment rate fell below 5% because nearly 200,000 people left the labor force, stopped looking for work. This is not good news despite what Biden is hacking up into that microphone. — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) October 8, 2021

The president also attempted to skirt blame for the dismal data by blaming the Wuhan coronavirus — something he pledged as a candidate he would end because he had "a plan" — rather than his harmful policies such as extended unemployment benefits that incentivized Americans to stay home rather than return to the workforce.

Biden just blamed his dismal September jobs report on COVID. pic.twitter.com/pRAaB3re9q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 8, 2021

Rather than talking about what went wrong or announcing action to get Americans back into the labor market, Biden spent a not insignificant amount of time pushing for his infrastructure plan that's still stalled in Congress as Democrats fail to rally behind their party's leader in the White House to deliver him some sort of victory.

Our President is delusional!



Biden calls the DISMAL jobs numbers "significant improvement."



Bring in the LIBERAL media:



?? THE HILL: “way below expectations”

?? CNBC: “comes up short”

?? CNN: “another disappointment”

?? NPR: “job growth slows sharply” — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 8, 2021

After Biden claimed the latest jobs report was a positive — contradicting everyone from NPR to CNN who reported that the September data was a huge miss — he again refused to take questions from the White House press corps following his remarks.