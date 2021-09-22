Bill Gates Was Asked About Jeffrey Epstein and Things Got Weird

Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates was interviewed by Judy Woodruff on PBS' NewsHour Tuesday evening and, rightfully, his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein were brought up.

"You had a number of meetings with Jeffrey Epstein who — when you meet him ten years ago — he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from minors," said Woodruff. "What did you know about him when you were meeting with him — as you've said yourself — in hopes of raising money?"

"Um, you know, I had dinners with him," Gates admitted. "I regret doing that. He had relationships with, uh, people he said- you know- would give to Global Health which is, uh, an interest I have- you know- not nearly enough philanthropy goes in that direction. Uh, you know, those meetings were a mistake- they didn't result in, uh, what he purported and I cut them off," Gates said, squirming in his chair and wringing his hands.

"You know that goes back a long time ago now, uh, so there's nothing new on that," Gate added while fidgeting with his ring finger.

Woodruff pressed Gates further on his dealings with Epstein, noting "it was reported that you continued to meet with him over several years, and that — in other words a number of meetings — what did you do when you found out about his background?"

"Well, you know, I've said I regretted having those dinners, uh, and there's nothing, absolutely nothing, new on that," Gates insisted while shrugging off the question.

"Is there a lesson for you, for anyone else looking at this?" Woodruff asked.

"Well he's dead so, uh, you know, in general, you always have to be careful, uh, and you know, the, you know I'm, I'm very proud of what we've done on philanthropy, very proud of the work of the Foundation, uh, you know, I that's that's what I get up every day and focus on."

WATCH: @JudyWoodruff asks Bill Gates about his meetings with Jeffrey Epstein a decade ago, after Epstein had already been convicted of sex crimes.



"Those meetings were a mistake," Gates says. "They didn't result in what he purported and I cut them off." pic.twitter.com/7gg9osnzpu — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) September 21, 2021

As The New York Times reported in July, the relationship between Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein was part of the reason Melinda Gates sought a divorce after more than 25 years of marriage:

And then there was Jeffrey Epstein, whom Mr. Gates got to know beginning in 2011, three years after Mr. Epstein, who faced accusations of sex trafficking of girls, pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor. Ms. French Gates had expressed discomfort with her husband spending time with the sex offender, but Mr. Gates continued doing so, according to people who were at or briefed on gatherings with the two men. So, in October 2019, when the relationship between Mr. Gates and Mr. Epstein burst into public view, Ms. French Gates was unhappy. She hired divorce lawyers, setting in motion a process that culminated this month with the announcement that their marriage was ending.

Needless to say, Bill Gates stammering and nervous body language did little to help his case that his admitted past relationship with Epstein didn't matter because "there's absolutely nothing new on that."