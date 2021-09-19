Here's What Joe Biden Is Doing to Address His Border Crisis

The situation at the U.S.-Mexico border somehow continues to deteriorate, especially in Del Rio, Texas, where more than 15,000 illegal immigrants have basically invaded the United States after wading, swimming, or floating across the Rio Grande River. As of Sunday morning, roughly 13,000 illegal immigrants are now living under the International Bridge in Del Rio.

After the Biden administration attempted to block drone flights in the area in order to keep the gravity of the situation from reaching the rest of the country, reporters on the ground — including Townhall's Julio Rosas — have made sure that President Biden can't cover up the results of his border policy.

BREAKING: I am absolutely stunned by what I’m witnessing right now. We are on a boat in the Rio Grande near the Del Rio international bridge and we are watching as masses of hundreds of migrants walk across the river from Mexico and stream into the US illegally. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xXE4pDkpIe — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

On the ground in Del Rio, TX to cover the ongoing border crisis. Border Patrol EMTs brought out a pregnant immigrant, assume to be Haitian, to be transported away from the makeshift camp under the international bridge. pic.twitter.com/mlwqZUcZ00 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 19, 2021

More than just a crisis of border security and immigration control, Biden's is a public health crisis. For President Biden, though — who tried to pawn his border crisis off on Vice President Kamala Harris — he clearly could not care less about what is going on at the southern border. After clocking out early on Friday around noon to head out of town for a long weekend at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home, Biden is now addressing the border crisis... by taking a bike ride. When reporters shouted questions about his growing number of crises, the president ignored them.

The President and First Lady out for a bike ride this morning in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. pic.twitter.com/nzKVuujDaH — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) September 19, 2021

Joe and Jill Biden head onto Gordon’s Pond Trail for a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach pic.twitter.com/Cad0D0eRaS — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 19, 2021

In Rehoboth, Pres. Biden rode by on his bike, surrounded by secret service agents and joined by FLOTUS, on the trail at 11:35 am. He did not respond to shouted questions about calling Macron.

Via pooler @Hailey_Fuchs — Patsy Widakuswara (@pwidakuswara) September 19, 2021

You really can't make it up. There are thousands of illegal immigrants streaming across the border, and the most action he's taken so far is to ban drones from capturing the magnitude of the crisis. There are American citizens he left behind in Afghanistan still attempting to get out of the Taliban-run country. Inflation is through the roof with no sign of slowing. The FDA just torpedoed his plan for Wuhan coronavirus vaccine booster shots. Our ally France recalled its ambassador. His military announced their botched drone attack killed 10 innocent civilians in Kabul. And Joe Biden is out on a bike ride.