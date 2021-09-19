Texas

Here's What Joe Biden Is Doing to Address His Border Crisis

Spencer Brown
|
Sep 19, 2021
Source: Julio Rosas / Twitter

The situation at the U.S.-Mexico border somehow continues to deteriorate, especially in Del Rio, Texas, where more than 15,000 illegal immigrants have basically invaded the United States after wading, swimming, or floating across the Rio Grande River. As of Sunday morning, roughly 13,000 illegal immigrants are now living under the International Bridge in Del Rio. 

After the Biden administration attempted to block drone flights in the area in order to keep the gravity of the situation from reaching the rest of the country, reporters on the ground — including Townhall's Julio Rosas — have made sure that President Biden can't cover up the results of his border policy.

More than just a crisis of border security and immigration control, Biden's is a public health crisis. For President Biden, though — who tried to pawn his border crisis off on Vice President Kamala Harris — he clearly could not care less about what is going on at the southern border. After clocking out early on Friday around noon to head out of town for a long weekend at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home, Biden is now addressing the border crisis... by taking a bike ride. When reporters shouted questions about his growing number of crises, the president ignored them.

You really can't make it up. There are thousands of illegal immigrants streaming across the border, and the most action he's taken so far is to ban drones from capturing the magnitude of the crisis. There are American citizens he left behind in Afghanistan still attempting to get out of the Taliban-run country. Inflation is through the roof with no sign of slowing. The FDA just torpedoed his plan for Wuhan coronavirus vaccine booster shots. Our ally France recalled its ambassador. His military announced their botched drone attack killed 10 innocent civilians in Kabul. And Joe Biden is out on a bike ride.

