Biden's 'Budget' Bill Contains Massive Amnesty

President Biden's radical/woke/leftist dream of a "budget" bill contains a lot of liberal nonsense at a cost of more than three trillion dollars. Among the most consequential provisions within it are major changes to the immigration system in the United States. And because of the reconciliation process being used by Democrat leadership in Congress, most of these provisions will receive little, if any, debate by legislators.

Including mass amnesty for millions of illegal aliens — what the Biden budget refers to as "human infrastructure" — the package to be passed via reconciliation also does more than simply "reform" America's immigration system.

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller called Biden's budget proposal "the most dramatic immigration rewrite since 1965" and tweeted a thread of excerpts from the gargantuan bill to highlight just a few of the troubling measures aimed at drastically altering America's immigration policy.

For one, the bill would lift the caps on chain migration — the process by which an immigrant citizen can petition to bring their family members into the United States as well without the usual restrictions on legal immigrants that (like most immigration programs) is susceptible to fraud and abuse.

In the 1st screenshot the operative phrase is “notwithstanding the numerical limitations,” meaning the caps on chain migration are LIFTED. Because the immediate relatives of US cits (includ. naturalized cits) are already cap exempt, chain migrants are the sole beneficiaries. 4/11 pic.twitter.com/gFk46QPhi2 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 15, 2021

Biden's budget would also increase the number of green cards available for issue by calculating every green card that could have been granted but wasn't since the George H. W. Bush administration and add that number to the quantity of new green cards issued.

Here you can see how they calculate the giant # of surplus green cards to issue. Step 1: count every family green card since Bush SENIOR that could have been issued but wasn’t (2 decades!). Step 2: increase the # of NEW green cards by that amount, busting all statutory caps. 5/11 pic.twitter.com/MXCQzC9bvC — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 15, 2021

And despite Democrat claims that they're the party of working Americans, Biden's budget would expand the number of green cards available for foreign workers by again calculating the number of green cards that would have been issued but weren't since 1992 and adding two decades worth of un-granted green cards to the number available now.

Next comes the giveaway to Silicon Valley, Big Tech, Big Biz & other Biden backers. The same 2-step formula described above (counting back to 1992) is used to also eliminate caps on green cards for foreign workers. This will be especially crippling for American STEM grads. 6/11 pic.twitter.com/8GgbWnTBCd — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 15, 2021

In addition, anyone who applied to come to the U.S. during the Trump administration via the diversity visa lottery but was disallowed due to concerns over terrorism in their home countries or Wuhan coronavirus concerns would be admitted by the Biden budget.

Next, the Dem Budget admits every recipient of the diversity visa lottery denied entry during Trump Admin because their country was deemed unsafe due to terrorism/violence. Also, they’re admitted if they failed to travel b/c of pandemic. The rule is always more, more, more. 8/11 pic.twitter.com/k1FYicYewj — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 15, 2021

Other restrictions related to visa availability would be mitigated by allowing those with the means to buy their way into the country, and in certain cases without concern for caps if the wait for a green card is more than two years.

This next provision circumvents immigration caps by scrapping the requirement in INA 245 (a)(3) that to have a green card application accepted there must be an immigrant visa “immediately available.” For a fee of $1,500 + 250 for each relative you can bypass this requirement.9/11 pic.twitter.com/djgiZaAVCh — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 15, 2021

Finally, House Dems have concocted a brazen scheme to sell foreign nationals the right to WAIVE numerical caps if there is more than a 2 year wait for their green cards due to massive global demand. $2.5K for chain migrants, $5K for foreign workers, $50K for “investors”. 10/11 pic.twitter.com/d3HkrTmw5T — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 15, 2021

These measures contained within Biden's budget bill deserve to be debated by America's elected representatives, not slipped into a massive reconciliation scheme to satisfy Democrats' radical agenda.

America needs immigrants and should welcome those seeking to become a part of the greatest nation on earth. But there needs to be control over and a concrete plan for who, why, and how many immigrants are granted visas or green cards.

Seeking to overhaul America's legal immigration policy while simultaneously failing to address the illegal immigration crisis Biden created is a nonsensical way to create more problems without solving any.