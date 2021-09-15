New York Governor Declares Mask Mandate for 2-Year-Olds

New York Governor Kathy Hochul — the recently sworn-in replacement for disgraced ex-governor Andrew Cuomo — announced a new mask mandate Wednesday for kids in day care and other facilities regulated by the state.

The new mask mandate covers those two years and older in numerous state facilities including state-regulated childcare, inpatient/outpatient substance abuse centers, and mental health facilities. Hochul tweeted that her expanded mask mandate applies to all regardless of an individual's vaccination status. The only exemption is for those who are medically unable to tolerate wearing a mask.

Face coverings for kids age 2+, all staff & visitors, are now required at @NYSOCFS-licensed/registered child care centers, home-based group family & family child care programs, after-school child care programs, and enrolled legally exempt group programs during operational hours. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 15, 2021

New masking requirements will also apply to congregate programs and facilities licensed, registered, operated, certified or approved by @NYSomh, @NYSOASAS, @NYSOPWDD, @NYSOCFS, and @nysotda. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 15, 2021

These universal mask requirements apply to anyone medically able to tolerate wearing a mask, regardless of vaccination status. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 15, 2021

The Buffalo News reported that Hochul said her executive actions related to COVID are "the smart thing to do and we have to continue the mandates," adding "This is not intended to be dictatorial; this is intended to save lives."

With Delta on the rise, requiring masks is a key part of slowing the spread, reopening our economy safely, and protecting vulnerable New Yorkers.



This new mask requirement ensures that children in our child care facilities receive the same protection as children in our schools. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 15, 2021

"We all want the pandemic to be over," Hochul explained. "We have the power to do it. Let's get it done."

Wednesday's expanded mandate follows recent legal action brought by multiple school districts on Long Island who oppose Hochul's masking requirements for students.

New York Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin slammed the new additional "absurd, unscientific, power-hungry mandates" on Twitter.

Governor Hochul is now requiring kids starting at age TWO to wear masks at childcare centers. New governor, same absurd, unscientific, power-hungry mandates. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) September 15, 2021