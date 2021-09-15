covid-19

New York Governor Declares Mask Mandate for 2-Year-Olds

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 5:35 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

New York Governor Kathy Hochul — the recently sworn-in replacement for disgraced ex-governor Andrew Cuomo — announced a new mask mandate Wednesday for kids in day care and other facilities regulated by the state.

The new mask mandate covers those two years and older in numerous state facilities including state-regulated childcare, inpatient/outpatient substance abuse centers, and mental health facilities. Hochul tweeted that her expanded mask mandate applies to all regardless of an individual's vaccination status. The only exemption is for those who are medically unable to tolerate wearing a mask.

The Buffalo News reported that Hochul said her executive actions related to COVID are "the smart thing to do and we have to continue the mandates," adding "This is not intended to be dictatorial; this is intended to save lives."

"We all want the pandemic to be over," Hochul explained. "We have the power to do it. Let's get it done."

Wednesday's expanded mandate follows recent legal action brought by multiple school districts on Long Island who oppose Hochul's masking requirements for students.

New York Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin slammed the new additional "absurd, unscientific, power-hungry mandates" on Twitter.

