Congress

Member of Congress Denies Setting Zebras Loose in DC Suburbs

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Sep 10, 2021 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Member of Congress Denies Setting Zebras Loose in DC Suburbs

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This writer was confused as anyone to find a press release from Eleanor Holmes Norton, the Democrat representing Washington, D.C. in Congress, declaring that she had not set zebras loose. Apparently, there have been several sightings of the striped equines near the nation's capital.

Norton's statement "denying responsibility for letting loose the six zebras that have been on the run in the D.C. suburbs" was accompanied by what the representative says is a solid alibi that clears her name, albeit without corroboration.

"Local news has reported that the zebras were let loose on Saturday or Sunday of last weekend, a period of time during which I was enjoying quiet time at home with family,” Norton claimed. 

“My alibi is solid, but given my career of fighting for statehood for the District, which includes years of explaining the importance of having consent of the governed, and given my recent opposition to fences, I can understand why the charge was made," Norton added. "I hope the owners find the zebras and that all involved live long, full lives."

Reactions to what appears to be a publicity stunt by Norton's office to renew calls for D.C. statehood come as the Biden administration and Democrat-led Congress are mired in crises of leadership. After bungling the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden's top Pentagon and State Department brass are headed to testify on Capitol Hill in the coming weeks, where Democrat leaders in the House and Senate are still struggling to deliver the votes needed to pass Biden's woke infrastructure and budget reconciliation packages. 

Much like zebras that can't change their stripes, Congress is unlikely to change its focus from those items to focus again on D.C. statehood.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Biden's Tyrannical Vaccine Mandate Could Be Summed Up in Four Words
Matt Vespa

Louisiana Resident Asks What Most Americans Are Probably Wondering About Joe Biden Right Now
Matt Vespa
Another Dem Caught Red Handed Violating Her Own Mask Mandate
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Trump Pinpoints One Problem with Him Running Again
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Did Ron Klain Just Blow Up Biden's Vaccine Mandate With a Retweet?
Katie Pavlich
Australia Has Locked Their People Up, Built Detention Camps, And Now They're Taking Booze
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular