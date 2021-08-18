Fauci Gives Americans Another COVID Hoop to Jump Through

The Biden administration announced another hoop for Americans to jump through as part of its response to the Wuhan coronavirus Wednesday morning, recommending booster shots for Americans who have been fully vaccinated with mRNA vaccines beginning this fall.

According to the White House, its decision to recommend booster shots was "guided by the science" and aimed at the Biden administration's goal to "always stay one step ahead of the virus," explained Biden COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, and NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci showed data suggesting that "even highly effective vaccines become less effective over time," necessitating additional doses to protect against the Wuhan coronavirus. Based on their "most current data" the Biden administration decided the "time to lay out a plan for COVID-19 boosters is now."

Booster shots will be offered to individuals 18 and up, 8 months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The booster shots will be administered free of charge — "regardless of immigration status" — and available at roughly 80,000 locations nationwide beginning on September 20.

The Biden administration's plan "is pending the FDA conducting an independent evaluation" of the safety of third doses of mRNA vaccines necessary to secure an emergency use authorization for third doses.

Those who received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine are not yet eligible for a booster shot, but health officials said they "anticipate vaccine boosters will likely be needed" for J&J recipients later.

The Biden administration's announcement that booster shots will be distributed bucks the World Health Organization's objections over concern for those who haven't yet received an initial dose around the world.

The WHO's Dr. Michael Ryan characterized proposals to offer booster shots as "planning to hand out extra life jackets to people who already have life jackets, while we’re leaving other people to drown without a single life jacket," and its top scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan has said the WHO "believe clearly that the data does not indicate that boosters are needed."