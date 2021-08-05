Gallup Polling

The Woke Forcing 'Latinx' on Hispanic Community Fails Miserably

Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

A new poll out this week from Gallup surveyed Hispanic adults on their preferred racial term and found "few have adopted 'Latinx' as their preferred term" despite the wokesters' attempts to de-gender language. 

When asked which term "should generally be used," more than half — 57 percent — of Hispanic adults said "it does not matter to them which term is used" while 23 percent answered "Hispanic," 15 percent answered Latino, and just 4 percent responded "Latinx."

In a follow-up question where respondents were asked which term they personally would use if they had to choose one, 57 percent said "Hispanic," 37 percent answered "Latino," and just 5 percent preferred "Latinx."

The overwhelming rejection of an ungendered and manufactured term by those it supposedly describes is logical — "Latinx" is a term created not for the Hispanic community but for white performative wokeness.

Yet Democrats, infected by this wokeness, continue to show how out of touch their newspeak pandering is when they use "Latinx."

It boggles the mind why Democrats and leftists would continue to use "Latinx" while the Hispanic community resists it, but across media, education, and politics they insist on telling people what they must be called, which seems a bit "colonial" for progressives who claim to oppose such behabior.

