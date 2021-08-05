The Woke Forcing 'Latinx' on Hispanic Community Fails Miserably

A new poll out this week from Gallup surveyed Hispanic adults on their preferred racial term and found "few have adopted 'Latinx' as their preferred term" despite the wokesters' attempts to de-gender language.

When asked which term "should generally be used," more than half — 57 percent — of Hispanic adults said "it does not matter to them which term is used" while 23 percent answered "Hispanic," 15 percent answered Latino, and just 4 percent responded "Latinx."

57% of Hispanic Americans say it does not matter to them which term is used, though nearly one in four (23%) prefer “Hispanic” and 15% prefer “Latino.” Few expressed a preference for “Latinx” (4%). https://t.co/YbqSuiSIFI — GallupNews (@GallupNews) August 4, 2021

In a follow-up question where respondents were asked which term they personally would use if they had to choose one, 57 percent said "Hispanic," 37 percent answered "Latino," and just 5 percent preferred "Latinx."

The overwhelming rejection of an ungendered and manufactured term by those it supposedly describes is logical — "Latinx" is a term created not for the Hispanic community but for white performative wokeness.

Yet Democrats, infected by this wokeness, continue to show how out of touch their newspeak pandering is when they use "Latinx."

We currently have insufficient data to eliminate racial & ethnic biases in our criminal justice system. As president, I’ll urge states to add info regarding ethnicity to their data collection to understand how groups—like Latinx—interact with the system. https://t.co/fsdoT4QPAb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 23, 2019

I'm proud to support the transformational work @MiCentro does to improve the lives of Latinx families in Dane County every day.



With approval from the Senate and signature from @POTUS, the Centro Hispano of Dane County will receive $200,000 in federal funding! pic.twitter.com/S3iO4o62pP — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) July 30, 2021

For 28 years, the Latino Youth Leadership Conference has empowered Latinx students from across Nevada to pursue higher education and develop their leadership skills.



This week, I was honored to speak with LYLC participants about public service and the opportunities ahead. pic.twitter.com/j657smUD3a — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) July 10, 2021

It boggles the mind why Democrats and leftists would continue to use "Latinx" while the Hispanic community resists it, but across media, education, and politics they insist on telling people what they must be called, which seems a bit "colonial" for progressives who claim to oppose such behabior.

I’m no expert on this stuff but it always struck me as screwed up that “Latinx” tacitly casts the language spoken by the people it describes as “problematic,” and then attempts to rectify it with a word that only makes sense in an Anglophone context https://t.co/Sj6JzsMoYr — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) August 5, 2021

Ridiculous, invented, language-denying woke activist term not catching on — but keep at it, guys! The Latinxes will bend to your will eventually. https://t.co/ecTEb8Awax — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 5, 2021

Less than 5% of Hispanic people want to be called "Latinx" and white Democrats still don't understand why the border turned more Red in the last election. https://t.co/gbkPiL1PXz — Kenny Webster ?? (@KenWebsterII) August 5, 2021