Democrat Mask Hypocrisy Hits Fever Pitch

As newly resurrected mask mandates — based on the latest guidance from CDC experts — took effect over the weekend, Democrat leaders were back to their old "Masks for Thee but Not for Me" behavior in displays of staggering but unfortunately unsurprising hypocrisy.

And because alleged papers of record and mainstream media won't highlight such nonsense from our know-better leaders, Townhall is happy to do their job and show you just how unseriously those who demand adherence to their Wuhan coronavirus protocols take their own mandates.

As Leah and Landon covered, Washington, D.C.'s Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser gave two-day notice for her city's mask mandate for all — conveniently giving her time to welcome comedian Dave Chapelle to the city and celebrate her birthday. Bowser was then spotted at a largely maskless wedding she officiated less than 24 hours after her mandate took effect.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s weekend:



Thursday: Implements mask mandate.



Friday: Throws herself birthday party.



Saturday: Officiates wedding/reception.



All indoors, maskless and against her rules. pic.twitter.com/1W5kB9U7kK — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) August 1, 2021

Chicago's Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot also conveniently delayed new Wuhan coronavirus restrictions until after the Lollapalooza music festival drew massive crowds. Mayor Lightfoot attended another festival over the weekend and removed her mask to take a photo that was shamelessly tweeted out by her own press secretary.

Will @chicagosmayor Lightfoot be blamed for approving a #COVID19 super-spreader event this weekend -- @lollapalooza , three days of music euphoria with a huge, mask-less crowd? pic.twitter.com/zLXUs77vFb — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 1, 2021

Mayor Lightfoot at Lollapalooza this weekend.



It's largest festival in the world this year, expected to attract 100,000 people/day.



New reports suggest Delta variant could be as contagious as chickenpox — & even fully vaccinated people can transmit it.https://t.co/knuXiAINfC pic.twitter.com/LnalCDXrCy — Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) August 1, 2021

What a way to start a Saturday! Thank you to the @fiestadelsol family for inviting @chicagosmayor to one of the best festivals in the country. Rock star treatment from residents! pic.twitter.com/SlI6B7sKn6 — Cesar Rodriguez (@56Crodriguez) July 31, 2021

On the Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reinstated a mask mandate for her half of the Capitol complex, resulting in an order for the U.S. Capitol Police to arrest maskless visitors and guests and report maskless representatives to the Sergeant at Arms' office. But of course, Madam Speaker cannot be bothered to follow her own rules and has repeatedly taken off her mask in violation of her mandate.

Nancy Pelosi one day after she directed Capitol Hill Police to arrest visitors and staff on Capitol Hill who were maskless.



“Do as I say, not as I do.” pic.twitter.com/b4fOJOYb5C — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) August 2, 2021

Nancy Pelosi takes off mask, breaking her own mandate, for a photo. pic.twitter.com/dxGIs4zHtT — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 30, 2021

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) was also spotted by a fellow Member of Congress skirting the rules within the Capitol.

Looks like mask mandates and threats of arrest don’t apply to senior Democrats. #hypocrisy pic.twitter.com/IwKOe1jVXF — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) July 29, 2021

And, in case you missed it, even the House Attending Physician wasn't keen to follow the mask mandate.

Hey Siri, define hypocrite.



Siri: **shows picture of the House Attending Physician on the day Pelosi re-instated mask mandates in the House** pic.twitter.com/ky5Vd1nYSn — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 29, 2021

President Biden, the man whose administration set in motion all of these new mask mandates for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals alike, also chose to forgo a mask following his announcement of vaccine mandates.

Joe Biden walks away from the podium without a mask, violating his own mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/6vvaSuJdMb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2021

And Biden's example seems to have set the tone for the White House's hypocrisy, as Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also violated the rules in multiple days of press briefings.

WATCH: Biden spokeswoman breaks Biden's White House mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/gBjQDhd6Qn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2021

Just last week, California's Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom was also caught sending his kid to a sports camp where he knew his masking rules were not being enforced.

#Breaking Photos posted to Instagram reveal Gavin Newsom’s 10 year old son w/ other kids maskless, indoors & not distancing at a basketball summer camp, even while spectating.



This is in clear violation of his own mask mandates. Why can his kid be maskless, but not ours?



1/ — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) July 27, 2021

The list of those who say one thing about masks while doing the opposite goes on and on as Democrats seem to forget virtually everyone has a camera and can catch them in their hypocrisy.