Like Father, Like Son: Gavin Newsom Pulls Kid from Camp After Photos, Emails Expose More Mask Hypocrisy

Now that mask mandates are coming back, so too are infuriating instances of mask hypocrisy where advocates of strict guidelines are caught skirting their own rules because let's face it — wearing paper on your mug all day is not enjoyable.

Yet again, it's Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom who — thanks to an over-eager youth organization's Instagram post that has predictably since been deleted — got caught sending his son to a mask-optional basketball camp in apparent violation of California health guidelines.

The mask-rejecting apple, apparently, doesn't fall far from the tree.

As our friends at RedState confirmed exclusively Tuesday:

Late Monday night a photo began circulating among California parents opposed to mask mandates in schools or at youth camps/sporting activities allegedly showing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s oldest son, Hunter, participating in an indoor summer basketball camp – maskless – that very morning. The photo was part of a social media posting by the camp’s operator, touting the successful first day of the 6th week of summer camp. Tuesday morning RedState received confirmation from people whose children play youth sports with the Newsom children that the boy in the photo was indeed 10-year-old Hunter Newsom. The photo caused an uproar among parents who’ve watched their children struggle academically, physically, and emotionally while being kept from their normal school and sports activities while Newsom’s children attended their expensive private school in-person – and now apparently were able to participate in indoor sports, mask-free. According to California’s public health guidelines, children ages 2 through 11 are required to wear masks indoors while at school and in “other youth settings.”

Are Californians really to believe that Governor Newsom was shocked and horrified to discover his son was maskless around other maskless kids?

Well, the group Reopen California Schools tweeted receipts that apparently show the camp was not secretive about its mask non-enforcement policy, saying "there is absolutely no way Newsom didn't know."

This email was just sent by a parent attending the same camp. There is absolutely no way Newsom didn’t know.



“Masks will not be enforced. Please know that your child is more than welcome to wear a mask during camp”



Good for them! I now know why Newsom picked this camp.



9/ pic.twitter.com/63aUZVw2PW — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) July 27, 2021

The emails from the camp to parents were verified by RedState, and the conclusion is damning. "The Newsoms were told directly that 'masks will not be enforced' but that their son was welcome to wear one – yet the photo showed a happy, smiling, mask-free lad, so they weren’t concerned enough for his health to make him wear a mask," writes RedState's Jennifer Van Laar. "Or, is it that they know that their son really doesn’t need to wear a mask? Either way, it’s cruel for Newsom to expect all of the other children in the state to suffer while his children are allowed to ignore the rules."

Governor Newsom, still in the thick of a recall effort that continues to gain steam as Californians grow weary of his antics ahead of a September vote, scrambled to respond to publication of the camp's emails explaining masks would not be enforced. All the Governor's Men could muster was that his family "missed" those emails.

Just eight months ago, Governor Newsom was caught yakking it up maskless with California's top doctors and medical lobbyists at Napa Valley's French Laundry. His son may have reasonably assumed there was nothing wrong with such behavior given the elder Newsom offered no regrets for violating his state's Wuhan coronavirus guidelines and claimed his only mistake was sitting where "there were too many people at the table."

EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020

It's unsurprising, then, that people aren't buying the Governor's latest attempt to explain away how another Newsom was caught having a good time sans mask.