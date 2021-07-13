Vaccines Are Good 4 U: Olivia Rodrigo to Meet with Biden, Fauci to Push Youth Immunization

Singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo will meet with President Biden and Dr. Fauci Wednesday as part of the administration's push to get more Americans — especially young Americans — vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus.

The meeting was first announced in a conversation between Rodrigo and Biden in the comments of an Instagram post. President Biden's account shared a photo of a much-younger Joe captioned "I know this young person would have gotten vaccinated, but we've got to get other young people protected as well. Who's willing to help?"

Rodrigo — who rose to popularity on the Disney show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and has since gone viral for her solo music career with songs such as Driver's License and good 4 u — commented on Biden's post saying "I'm in! see you tomorrow at the white house!" Biden responded, "You bet!"

The White House later confirmed the collaboration, saying Rodrigo will meet with President Biden and Dr. Fauci and record videos urging young people to get a COVID vaccine, presumably so they can stay happy and healthy.

A White House official says this is for real and Olivia Rodrigo will be there tomorrow to meet with Biden and Fauci and record videos for young people about getting vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/f7Xl5FISCA — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 13, 2021

When asked Tuesday about Rodrigo's visit to the White House, Dr. Fauci said "I understand that she's a very popular figure among young individuals" and called her a "trusted messenger" and "has an enormous following."