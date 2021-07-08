Major League Baseball, All-Star Game New Targets of Anti-Woke Ad Campaign

Nonprofit consumer advocacy organization Consumers' Research is launching the second phase in their Consumers First Initiative they call a "name and shame" offensive against companies that are putting the Left's woke agenda before the needs of their customers.

The seven-figure ad buy announced Thursday targets Ticketmaster and Major League Baseball ahead of the 2021 All-Star Game, with their ads slated to air during the game in Denver on cable and digital markets as well as local networks where the MLB and Ticketmaster have their headquarters.

The MLB played partisan politics and cost the city of Atlanta $100 million. Meanwhile, ticket prices are going up and viewership is going down. Tell the MLB: stop playing politics with America’s pastime. pic.twitter.com/iDdV5JAFO9 — Consumers' Research (@ConsumersFirst) July 8, 2021

Major League Baseball made its decision to yank the 2021 All-Star Game from original host city Atlanta amid criticism from Democrats — including President Biden — for Georgia's election integrity law.

"MLB decided to play politics instead of ball, moving the All-Star game from Atlanta and parroting dishonest and partisan talking points," noted Consumers' Research Executive Director Will Hild, saying the decision resulted "in millions of dollars lost for many hardworking Americans."

The second target of this round of anti-woke ads is Ticketmaster, and its parent company Live Nation. "Ticketmaster has been on our radar as they continue to increase service and convenience fees to almost half the actual ticket costs," stated Hild. "Ticketmaster also just agreed to pay a ten-million-dollar criminal fine for hacking their competitors. Instead of cozying up to woke politicians on issues they do not understand, they should focus on serving customers better, and competing in the market without committing felonies," he added.

Ticketmaster would rather serve woke politicians than their customers, which might be why they’re one of the most hated companies in America. pic.twitter.com/2BqK3ouEsi — Consumers' Research (@ConsumersFirst) July 8, 2021

Consumers' Research previously rolled out its first wave of Consumers First Initiative ads attacking Nike, American Airlines, and Coca-Cola in May with ads highlighting their ties to forced labor in China, laying off employees after taking taxpayer-funded COVID relief funds, and lying about Georgia's election integrity law, respectively.