Leftist Tattletales Dedicated to Deplatforming Conservatives Get... Deplatformed

In a case of what goes around, comes around, leftist outlet Right Wing Watch was unsuccessful in its appeal to YouTube after being suspended last week and now the group who worked to get conservative accounts shut down has itself been banned for life.

"We have reviewed your content and found severe or repeated violations of our Community Guidelines," explained an email from YouTube to Right Wing Watch administrators on Monday. "Because of this, we have removed your channel from YouTube."

A screenshot of an email posted by Right Wing Watch shows the group's attempt to appeal the suspension was rejected.

Our efforts to expose the bigoted view and dangerous conspiracy theories spread by right-wing activists has now resulted in @YouTube banning our channel and removing thousands of our videos. We attempted to appeal this decision, and YouTube rejected it. pic.twitter.com/74Rfi31uQe — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 28, 2021

"Our efforts to expose the bigoted view and dangerous conspiracy theories spread by right-wing activists has now resulted in YouTube banning our channel and removing thousands of our videos," complained the Right Wing Watch Twitter account.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, a Right Wing Watch employee complained about what he sees as YouTube's inconsistent enforcement of guidelines, saying "the number of times our video has gotten flagged and removed and the video from which we took it is still up on YouTube, you’re just like, well, something is wrong with your system here."

Conservative critics of big tech companies have pointed out that the same power platforms use to go after conservative accounts could easily be turned against liberal outlets — and it turns out those warnings were prescient.

After years of campaigning by Right Wing Watch to have accounts shut down — something the Right Wing Watch employee bragged about to the Daily Beast — it is now Right Wing Watch who received a permanent ban.

Happy conservative warriors were none too sympathetic — as our friends over at Twitchy covered — in their reaction to big tech turning its aim on the Left after being lectured for years about the rights of private companies.

You got burned by the fire you started



We warned you that this is exactly what would happen if you push for censorship



This is perfectly ironichttps://t.co/lt2sYie5vW — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 28, 2021

.@RightWingWatch’s YouTube channel has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the platform’s community guidelines. RWW itself works to get others banned & has mocked those who speak about cancel culture. https://t.co/1e99H2i1Zr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 28, 2021