Biden's Radical OPM Nominee Supported BLM, Rioter Bail Funds, Critical Race Theory

Kiran Ahuja, first put forward to lead the Office of Personnel Management by the Biden administration in February, has been revealed to be a card-carrying member of the woke crowd. She endorsed the "protestors" who took to the streets during America's violent "summer of love" in 2020 and subsequently supported bail funds to get those arrested while participating in violence out of jail.

"Our hope is the protests around the country signal not only shifting winds but finally coming to terms with our racist history as a country, and addressing it head-on," Ahuja wrote in a post for Philanthropy Northwest, where she served as CEO. "We must do everything in our collective power to right historic and present-day injustices so that we build an anti-racist future in service of the Black and Indigenous visions for a world where we can all truly be free."

Apparently, a student of the left's divisive theory (read: religion) of intersectionality, Ahuja also questioned: "how will we work to not only acknowledge the life and the future of the Black community, the Indigenous community, Black immigrants, Black queer and trans people, Black women; but also to affirm it so that they are free from the daily trials of white supremacy?" "Feel that weight?" she continued, adding "Yes, you must."

The woman Biden seeks to place in the role leading "the chief human resources agency and personnel policy manager for the Federal Government" also called for donations to bail funds for those arrested while participating in violence that ravaged communities across the country.

Ahuja called for people to "prioritize equity-centered giving" and linked to several organizations' donation pages including the Northwest Community Bail Fund, Black Lives Matter, Northwest Justice Project, and Black United Fund of Oregon.

An ActBlue donation page through which individuals can support the Northwest Community Bail Fund claims that law enforcement officers fighting to maintain law and order are "reacting with violence and displaying the brutality of the American carceral system." The NCBF also called for "defund the police" to extend to their personal protective equipment amid the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

And as Townhall reported, donations to Black Lives Matter aren't a great investment—and its co-founder recently stepped down after questions swirled about her real estate buying binge.

The OPM nominee also hosted racial grifter Ibram X. Kendi, the professor who demanded a "conviction of America," to speak through Philanthropy Northwest's "Equity Speaker Series." At the event, Ahuja introduced Kendi, praising his vision "that challenges deep-rooted discriminatory policies and actively works to dismantle racial inequities in society."

Ahuja's views are especially troubling given the woke mandate the Biden administration has given OPM and its eventually-confirmed director via executive order that reversed President Trump's order barring Critical Race Theory's principles from federal government training materials.

"The Federal Government should pursue a comprehensive approach to advancing equity for all, including people of color and others who have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality," read an OPM memo on Biden's woke order. "Moving forward, OPM will play a critical leadership role in the Administration’s governmentwide efforts to advance diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) and we encourage all agencies to continue DEIA activities which include training and educating your workforce."

Ahuja—who has flown mostly under the radar ahead of her impending confirmation vote—hit a speedbump this week as Republican Senators, led by Josh Hawley (R-MO), launched an effort to delay her nomination to lead OPM and oversee more than two million federal employees.

"Senator Hawley has a hold on Kiran Ahuja’s nomination because of her history promoting radical critical race theorists," a spokesperson for Hawley told the Washington Post Tuesday. "These associations merit real scrutiny, especially in light of Ms. Ahuja’s nomination to a role that would allow her to reinstate race-based training sessions throughout the entire federal government."

By nominating someone like her to lead the Office of Personnel Management, President Biden again confirms his attempt to brand himself a moderate centrist leader who can bring Americans together was little more than false focus-grouped messaging aimed at duping American voters.