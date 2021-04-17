BLM Leader Attempts to Explain Why Being a Marxist and a Millionaire Isn't Hypocritical

Black Lives Matter leader Patrice Cullors is a self-proclaimed "trained Marxist" who regularly advocates for the redistribution of wealth through government force. Over the years and as BLM has bullied corporations into donating millions of dollars to their cause, Cullors has been raking it in and has purchased a number of homes in difference cities throughout the country.

"As protests broke out across the country in the name of Black Lives Matter, the group’s co-founder went on a real estate buying binge, snagging four high-end homes for $3.2 million in the US alone, according to property records," the Ne York Post reports. "Patrisse Khan-Cullors, 37, also eyed property in the Bahamas at an ultra-exclusive resort where Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods both have homes, The Post has learned. Luxury apartments and townhouses at the beachfront Albany resort outside Nassau are priced between $5 million and $20 million, according to a local agent."

Now, she's attempting to explain the hypocrisy are arguing her capitalist habits are justified.

In a fantastic interview with @marclamonthill #patricecullors explains how her home ownership and income don’t betray her marxist principles. It’s all for her family. pic.twitter.com/MPAo3ZE7JK — #1 #SNOWFALLFX FAN IN LIFE (free Melody) (@VanLathan) April 16, 2021

Big tech has censored the story, which is telling.