Youngkin’s Crackdown: Over 500 Criminal Illegal Immigrants, Gang Members Swept Off Virginia Streets

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is delivering on his promise to prioritize public safety and uphold the rule of law. In a significant victory for the Trump administration’s agenda, Youngkin announced that the state’s newly established Homeland Security Task Force has arrested more than 500 criminal illegal immigrants, including over 130 with known gang affiliations. Just three months into President Donald Trump’s second presidency, states are already proving that strong leadership at the state level can still protect American communities.

Advertisement

According to Youngkin, of the 521 arrests made since the task force started in February, a federal-state partnership established by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat transnational organized crime, 132 are affiliated with gangs such as MS-13, Tren de Aragua, other transnational organized crime (TOC) organizations, and criminal gangs.

Youngkin praised federal and state law enforcement for removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens from Virginia, crediting the coordinated efforts of more than 200 officers who helped facilitate the operation. The governor also highlighted Trump’s leadership and said that Virginia’s success should serve as a national model to other states.

“Thanks to the brave men and women of our federal and state law enforcement, more than 500 criminal illegal immigrants, including more than 130 gang-members, are off of Virginia’s streets and facing justice for their crimes,” Youngkin said. “All Virginians should be proud that our State Troopers and Corrections Officers are a part of this incredible team of over 200 law enforcement officers. I am grateful for the leadership of President Trump, Attorney General Bondi, Secretary Noem, Director Patel, and Acting Director Lyons. What’s happening in Virginia is a model that should be replicated all across the country.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi also praised the joint efforts between state and federal law enforcement in Virginia, crediting Youngkin and Attorney General Miyares for their strong partnership with the DOJ. She emphasized their commitment to advancing President Trump’s “Make America Safe” agenda nationwide. In addition, FBI Director Kash Patel called the Virginia Homeland Security Task Force a national model for successful cooperation between federal, state, and local law enforcement.