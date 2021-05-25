White House Correspondent Says January 6th '1000 Percent' Worse Than 9/11

There have been a lot of bad takes on the events of January 6, 2021, but a new claim from the Huffington Post's White House correspondent might be a new low.

S.V. Dáte chimed in on George Will's comments comparing January 6 with September 11 on Twitter, claiming "The 9/11 terrorists and Osama bin Laden never threatened the heart of the American experiment" and that on January 6 "terrorists and Donald Trump absolutely did exactly that."

The 9/11 terrorists and Osama bin Laden never threatened the heart of the American experiment.



The 1/6 terrorists and Donald Trump absolutely did exactly that. Trump continues that effort today. https://t.co/cDcOkXFeio — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) May 25, 2021

On September 11, 2001, al-Qaida terrorists hijacked four airliners and used them to carry out attacks that brought down the Twin Towers of Manhattan's World Trade Center, left a fiery hole in the side of the Pentagon, and ended the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent people. They also attempted to crash a plane into the U.S. Capitol, but heroic passengers aboard Flight 93 kept hijackers from reaching their target, instead crashing into a field in Pennsylvania while attempting to regain control.

Apparently Dáte—the author of The Useful Idiot (which this writer was surprised to learn was not in fact an autobiography)—does not think the world- and skyline-changing attacks of September 11 qualified as a threat to the Heart of America.

When a Twitter user pointed out Flight 93 was bound for the Capitol on 9/11, Dáte doubled down on his ludicrous claims, saying January 6 was "1000 percent worse" than September 11.

Apparently not yet content with his clownery, Dáte proceeded to triple down by saying a claim that January 6 posed "a greater existential threat to the actual republic" than terrorists on 9/11 or the Axis powers during World War II is "absolutely correct."

