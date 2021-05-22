Israel

Hamas Thanks Iran for Providing Weapons, Funding to Attack Israel

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: May 22, 2021 9:50 AM
  Share   Tweet
Hamas Thanks Iran for Providing Weapons, Funding to Attack Israel

Source: AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

Not long after a cease fire was brokered by Egypt in the days-long fight between Hamas and Israel, one of the terrorist group's leaders expressed gratitude to Iran for providing resources used to attack Israel.

In comments seen in a video tweeted by an Iranian TV outlet Friday evening, Ismail Haniyeh thanked Iran "who brought forth money and weaponry to the valiant resistance" and "did not hold back with money, weapons and technical support."

The fact that Iran is supplying money and weapons to Hamas terrorists for use against Israel isn't news—Iran has been recognized as a state sponsor of terror by the U.S. State Department since 1984, a designation shared with only three other countries: Cuba, Syria, and North Korea.

But what is news, is the Biden administration's efforts to play nice with the terror-backing country and its leaders despite knowing what easing sanctions on Iran means for the safety of Israel, America, and others. 

As former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted of Hamas' most recent thank you to Iran, "America is about to supply Iran with billions of dollars in sanctions relief to continue" funding terrorist organizations, including Hamas. "For America's security, and for that of Israel, this is dangerous," he added.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and dozens of his fellow GOP senators renewed calls for President Biden to stop negotiating with Iran when Hamas rockets were first launched into Israel. The strategy of using pressure has worked—and was working during President Trump's tenure—much better than the enticements offered by the Obama administration.

The Biden administration, as Katie noted earlier this week, is recycling President Obama's strategy toward Iran that proved disastrous.

As Katie explained recently, "The war against Israel isn't isolated, and it's a violent indication that Iran plans to use Biden's weakness and appeasement to their advantage. They're emboldened, and so are their terrorist proxy organizations."

It is plain to see why the United States, or any country, should not be easing up on Iran. The Biden administration knows this, yet they are choosing to ignore reality.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Two Guards Watching Jeffrey Epstein Admitted Something That Should Rehash Speculations About His Death
Matt Vespa
Study: Texas Reopening Had No Impact on COVID Cases, Deaths
Landon Mion
U.S. Confiscates More Than $90,000 from Man Selling Video of Capitol Riot
Landon Mion
And Now The Associated Press Almost Got into Trouble for Wading into the Anti-Semitic Waters
Matt Vespa

House GOP Member Responds to Nancy Pelosi's Mask Hypocrisy in Creative Way
VIP
Rebecca Downs

As Democrats Analyze Disastrous 2020 House Results, Three Words Could Keep Haunting Them
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular