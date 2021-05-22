Hamas Thanks Iran for Providing Weapons, Funding to Attack Israel

Not long after a cease fire was brokered by Egypt in the days-long fight between Hamas and Israel, one of the terrorist group's leaders expressed gratitude to Iran for providing resources used to attack Israel.

In comments seen in a video tweeted by an Iranian TV outlet Friday evening, Ismail Haniyeh thanked Iran "who brought forth money and weaponry to the valiant resistance" and "did not hold back with money, weapons and technical support."

Head of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh thanks the Islamic Republic of Iran for supplying money and military support. pic.twitter.com/NT6KiW0hVt — Press TV (@PressTV) May 21, 2021

The fact that Iran is supplying money and weapons to Hamas terrorists for use against Israel isn't news—Iran has been recognized as a state sponsor of terror by the U.S. State Department since 1984, a designation shared with only three other countries: Cuba, Syria, and North Korea.

But what is news, is the Biden administration's efforts to play nice with the terror-backing country and its leaders despite knowing what easing sanctions on Iran means for the safety of Israel, America, and others.

As former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted of Hamas' most recent thank you to Iran, "America is about to supply Iran with billions of dollars in sanctions relief to continue" funding terrorist organizations, including Hamas. "For America's security, and for that of Israel, this is dangerous," he added.

And America is about to supply Iran with billions of dollars in sanctions relief to continue this. For America’s security, and for that of Israel, this is dangerous. https://t.co/MR9XarISDe — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) May 21, 2021

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and dozens of his fellow GOP senators renewed calls for President Biden to stop negotiating with Iran when Hamas rockets were first launched into Israel. The strategy of using pressure has worked—and was working during President Trump's tenure—much better than the enticements offered by the Obama administration.

Given the attacks against #Israel by Iran’s proxy Hamas today I asked @POTUS to immediately end negotiations with Iran.



Why are we even considering sanctions relief for a regime whose stated goal is the destruction of the Jewish state?https://t.co/RdJPBrZDgC — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 13, 2021

The Biden administration, as Katie noted earlier this week, is recycling President Obama's strategy toward Iran that proved disastrous.

This was the Obama playbook. In fact, Obama’s negotiators admitted new cash for Iran as part of the nuclear deal would be used for terrorism and shrugged it off as ends justifying the means. Same thing happening now with the Biden administration. https://t.co/C7VXflKfII — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 20, 2021

As Katie explained recently, "The war against Israel isn't isolated, and it's a violent indication that Iran plans to use Biden's weakness and appeasement to their advantage. They're emboldened, and so are their terrorist proxy organizations."

It is plain to see why the United States, or any country, should not be easing up on Iran. The Biden administration knows this, yet they are choosing to ignore reality.