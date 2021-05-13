Israel

BREAKING: Israel Begins Ground Operation Against Hamas

Source: AP Photo/Hatem Moussa

As Thursday evening turned into Friday morning in the Middle East, the Israel Defense Forces began a ground operation against Hamas targets following days of indiscriminate attacks from the Iranian funded and equipped terrorists. 

Shortly after the IDF announcement that ground troops were joining the air attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video in which he says "I said that we would charge a very heavy price from Hamas," adding "the last word was not said and this operation will continue as long as necessary."

As Katie reported Thursday morning, an IDF spokesperson confirmed that a ground invasion was an option on the table as Israel continued to launch successful air strikes against terrorist targets, taking out a number of key leaders behind this week's attacks on Israeli cities. 

Israel's ground operation against terrorists across the border in the Gaza Strip has opened a new front in the days-long conflict, but Trey Yingst noted the attacks are, as of yet, "not a full-scale ground operation."

Earlier on Thursday, Yingst provided an update on IDF preparations for ground operations, explaining "Israel has called up 7,000 reserve troops," and "deployed artillery units along the border."

Most Popular