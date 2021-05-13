BREAKING: Israel Begins Ground Operation Against Hamas

As Thursday evening turned into Friday morning in the Middle East, the Israel Defense Forces began a ground operation against Hamas targets following days of indiscriminate attacks from the Iranian funded and equipped terrorists.

IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 13, 2021

Shortly after the IDF announcement that ground troops were joining the air attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video in which he says "I said that we would charge a very heavy price from Hamas," adding "the last word was not said and this operation will continue as long as necessary."

As Katie reported Thursday morning, an IDF spokesperson confirmed that a ground invasion was an option on the table as Israel continued to launch successful air strikes against terrorist targets, taking out a number of key leaders behind this week's attacks on Israeli cities.

We just spotted and struck another squad of Hamas terrorists operating Anti-Tank Missiles inside Gaza.



This is the fourth Anti-Tank Missile attack thwarted by the IDF today. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 13, 2021

Moments ago, IDF jets and aircraft struck Hamas military intelligence offices in Gaza.



Before the strike, we warned civilians in the building & allowed sufficient time for them to evacuate the site.



We are continuing to strike terror targets in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/6Zt1PcuNHT — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 13, 2021

Israel's ground operation against terrorists across the border in the Gaza Strip has opened a new front in the days-long conflict, but Trey Yingst noted the attacks are, as of yet, "not a full-scale ground operation."

Israel is attacking Gaza from the ground and air. This is NOT a full-scale ground operation. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 13, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, Yingst provided an update on IDF preparations for ground operations, explaining "Israel has called up 7,000 reserve troops," and "deployed artillery units along the border."