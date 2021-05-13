Israel

Pounding Continues: Israel Preps Ground War to Finish Hamas

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: May 13, 2021 11:45 AM
Pounding Continues: Israel Preps Ground War to Finish Hamas

Source: AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis

As Hamas continues to launch rockets, anti-tank missiles and explosive ridden suicide drones against civilians, the Israeli Defense Forces are preparing for a ground invasion into the Gaza Strip. 

More from the Jerusalem Post

IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman said that a ground invasion remained a viable option. The plans will be presented to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and then to the security cabinet for approval later on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman said that the plans are being put together by the Gaza Division and Southern Command and will be then given to Israel’s political echelon for approval.

The move comes after IDF successfully took out a number of Hamas leaders, funded and supplied with weapons by Iran, in recent days. 

