Hamas Launches a Rocket War Against Jerusalem

Posted: May 10, 2021 1:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/Hatem Moussa, File

Islamic terrorist organization Hamas, which is funded by Iran, launched dozens of rockets into Jerusalem Monday to mark Jerusalem Day. Islamic Jihad, which also operates in the Gaza Strip, launched an anti-tank missile into Israel from the south. 

Over the weekend, worshippers marking the end of Ramadan at the Al Aqsa mosque threw rocks on to Jewish worshipers at the Western Wall. Hundreds of Palestinians clashed with Israeli police. 

"This year, Ramadan has coincided with an uptick in Israeli-Palestinian violence focused on Jerusalem," Fox News reports. "On Thursday, Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian suspected of carrying out a drive-by shooting earlier this week in the West Bank that killed an Israeli and wounded two others. The day before, Israeli troops shot and killed a 16-year-old Palestinian near the West Bank city of Nablus. The military said several Palestinians had thrown firebombs toward soldiers."

IDF has responded. 

The uptick in violence isn't surprising to some.

