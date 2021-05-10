Hamas Launches a Rocket War Against Jerusalem

Islamic terrorist organization Hamas, which is funded by Iran, launched dozens of rockets into Jerusalem Monday to mark Jerusalem Day. Islamic Jihad, which also operates in the Gaza Strip, launched an anti-tank missile into Israel from the south.

Sirens blared across Jerusalem as rockets were fired at the city. Live with @HARRISFAULKNER moments after the attack. pic.twitter.com/3QkcX0HrfK — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 10, 2021

Fires are currently raging in several areas near Jerusalem due to the Hamas rocket fire from Gaza. Emergency services are on the scene. — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) May 10, 2021

As a result of the anti-tank missile fired from Gaza, an Israeli civilian in a nearby vehicle was lightly injured and evacuated to a hospital for further medical treatment. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 10, 2021

Over the weekend, worshippers marking the end of Ramadan at the Al Aqsa mosque threw rocks on to Jewish worshipers at the Western Wall. Hundreds of Palestinians clashed with Israeli police.

"This year, Ramadan has coincided with an uptick in Israeli-Palestinian violence focused on Jerusalem," Fox News reports. "On Thursday, Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian suspected of carrying out a drive-by shooting earlier this week in the West Bank that killed an Israeli and wounded two others. The day before, Israeli troops shot and killed a 16-year-old Palestinian near the West Bank city of Nablus. The military said several Palestinians had thrown firebombs toward soldiers."

This morning on the Temple Mount, stones prepared for further violence.



A direct result of incitement by Palestinian terror groups.



Israeli police will continue to protect all worshippers and visitors to Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/DdoEuxvoOh — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 10, 2021

IDF has responded.

After terrorists in Gaza fired a barrage of rockets at central and southern Israel over the past few hours, we just struck 3 Hamas terrorists in Gaza.



We hold the Palestinian terror group Hamas in Gaza accountable for this serious aggression against us. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 10, 2021

The uptick in violence isn't surprising to some.