Biden Greenlights Taxpayer-Funded 37% Minimum Wage Hike

President Joe Biden will issue an executive order Tuesday that raises the minimum wage for federal contract workers to a rate of $15 an hour.

Federal agencies will phase in the new higher wages for contract workers beginning in March 2022 while eliminating the separate minimum wage for tipped employees who have been paid a lower hourly wage.

President Biden is preparing to sign an executive order to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for hundreds of thousands of federal contractors. Workers earning the current minimum of $10.95 an hour would be getting a 37% pay hike. https://t.co/EEeMDW2fqu — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) April 27, 2021

Rather than a nationwide statutory minimum wage hike, Tuesday's executive order only impacts federal contractors, meaning private sector employers will be spared from a direct negative impact of a higher minimum wage, but they—along with individuals—are still likely to feel the ripples of the 37% wage increase through higher taxes needed to offset the cost of increased wages.

This machination of the executive branch is Biden's only real option to deliver on some fragment of Democrats' campaign promise to raise the minimum wage in his first 100 days after earlier attempts were initially mocked and then ultimately failed amid bipartisan opposition.

The joke's on the Democrats who made the promise to fight for $15. https://t.co/XNKej1NT1f — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 27, 2021

Seven years ago as an intern-reporter in DC, I covered protests by federal contractors employed at Union Station as then-President Barack Obama issued a similar edict raising the minimum wage for federal contractors to $10.10 per hour. Even in 2014, a double-digit minimum wage wasn't enough—the demonstrators I spoke with said they actually deserved $18 an hour, a rate they still won't reach with Tuesday's executive order from President Biden.

Biden Administration officials claim that Tuesday's executive order "would not lead to reduced employment...but would enhance worker productivity and then create higher quality work by boosting workers' health, morale, and effort." Officials also claimed, according to a CNBC report, that Biden's Council of Economic Advisors think the increased cost to taxpayers would "help employers reduce turnover and lower recruitment and training costs."

Proponents of continually increasing the minimum wage have been stubborn in their efforts over the years, but so too are facts. Economic principles and real-world case studies show that a minimum wage does not actually make a society better-off, more wealthy, or more efficient. In fact, the opposite is true.

As the great Thomas Sowell explains: